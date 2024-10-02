The Region in Brief

Armenia

The Armenian Constitutional Court has ruled that the Declaration of Independence holds no legal significance unless its principles are explicitly included in the Constitution. The court has also upheld the constitutionality of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border demarcation agreement. The ruling addresses the long-debated goal of Armenia’s reunification with Artsakh, which is mentioned in the declaration but not in the Constitution. Azerbaijan views the declaration as a territorial claim and an obstacle to peace talks. While Azerbaijan has yet to respond to the court’s decision, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has reaffirmed that Armenia does not consider Azerbaijan’s constitution a barrier to negotiations, adding that constitutional amendments might be necessary.

The National Assembly of Armenia has voted against establishing an investigative committee to examine the living conditions of forcibly displaced citizens from Artsakh who have relocated to Armenia. The proposal, presented by the opposition, was rejected by the ruling Civil Contract party, which holds the majority in parliament.

Artsakh

Azerbaijan has announced new allegations against the military and political leadership of the Republic of Artsakh detained in Azerbaijan, including the “destruction of historical and cultural monuments.” The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has initiated criminal proceedings against 15 military and political figures from Artsakh. The charges include terrorism, financing of terrorism, creating illegal armed organizations and conducting military exercises with the intent to commit acts of terrorism.

Azerbaijan

In an extensive interview with Italy’s la Repubblica newspaper, Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, discussed the ongoing negotiations with Armenia. Hajiyev identified several obstacles to achieving lasting peace, including Armenia’s arms purchases, which he argued should remain “responsible and proportionate.” He voiced concerns about Western countries, particularly France, selling arms to Armenia, which he said fosters “revanchist tendencies.”

Meanwhile, the Special Purpose Units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have conducted military exercises, “Nighttime Surprise Attack on the Enemy’s Target,” focused on testing the combat readiness of Azerbaijan’s elite forces in challenging conditions. The Defense Ministry detailed the maneuvers, explaining that special forces units infiltrated deep into simulated enemy territory under limited visibility. During the exercise, they executed a variety of combat tasks, including ambushes, raids and other tactical operations. The exercises took place in Nakhichevan, further demonstrating the military’s preparedness for nighttime and low-visibility engagements.

Iran

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has visited Yerevan as a special guest to participate in the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states. The summit focused on Iran’s potential membership in the EAEU, a regional economic bloc comprising Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. Discussions centered on the steps required for Iran to join the organization.