Incredible turnout at 2024 AYF Junior Athletic Games

A record 130 Juniors from across the East Coast competed in the annual AYF-YOARF Junior Athletic Games (JAG) held at AYF Camp Haiastan on September 13-15, 2024. The games were organized by this year’s Central Athletic and Junior Councils and hosted by the Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter. 28 AYF seniors also volunteered their time as counselors, kitchen staff and race-timers throughout the weekend.

After breakfast at camp, the Juniors traveled to Milford High School to begin the competition. This year, swimming returned to JAG where the athletes participated in a variety of races and relays. Those not swimming cheered on their fellow AYF members from the stands to show their support.

Once the swimming events concluded, the Juniors made their way outside to begin the track and field portion of the day. It was a hot and sunny day, but the Juniors prevailed and put in a great effort in every event they competed in.

Midway through the track and field events, the opening ceremonies officially kicked off JAG. Athletes proudly represented their chapters by parading around the track where they received applause from parents and supporters in the stands.

After a long day of competition, the athletes went back to Camp Haiastan to prepare for dinner, dancing and awards. A fantastic dinner was prepared by the host Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter, for which we are extremely grateful.

Shortly after, the dance kicked off under the pavilion with traditional music performed by some of the AYF Seniors. Following the dance, awards were presented by the Central Athletic Council.

This year, six Juniors received high scorer awards. The high scorer award is presented to Juniors who showed exceptional athleticism throughout their events and registered the highest number of individual points in their age group.

Following the high scorers, the 2024 Sportsmanship Award was awarded to the Albany “Shoushi” Chapter for their great sportsmanship and fraternal attitude throughout the games.

Finally, it was time to announce the overall chapter standings. All of the chapters participated with true competitive spirit and respect. At the end of the day, winning by almost 40 points was the New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter with a total of 165.5 points.

After the chapter dance, the athletes were treated to s’mores and enjoyed music deejayed by the Seniors. On Sunday morning, the Juniors had a quick breakfast, and after saying goodbye to their friends in other chapters, departed from Camp Haiastan concluding an enjoyable weekend of fraternal competition, sportsmanship and camaraderie.

High scorers

Younger boys: Kirk Vosbikian (New Jersey)

Younger girls: Nazani Baronian (Philadelphia)

Older boys: Isaiah Ambartsoumian (Philadelphia), Michael Tarpinian (New Jersey)

Older girls: Samantha Janian (North Andover), Sevan Mikaelian (Worcester)

Chapter Sportsmanship Award: Albany “Shoushi” Chapter

Final chapter standings

New Jersey “Arsen” — 165.5 points

Philadelphia “Papken Suni” — 126

Greater Boston “Nejdeh” — 61

Providence “Varantian” — 28.5

Washington D.C. “Sevan” — 20

Middlesex County West “Musa Ler” — 19

Worcester “Aram” — 17

North Andover “Sassoun” — 15

New York “Hyortik” — 14

Albany “Shoushi” — 5