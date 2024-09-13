Second Annual Kerr Family Lecture to be held at UCLA

The Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA — The UCLA Promise Armenian Institute is pleased to announce the second annual Kerr Family Endowed Lecture. The lecture, titled “‘The Very Limit of Our Endurance’: Rev. Hovhannes Eskijian and his network of resisters during the Armenian Genocide” will be delivered by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian of Columbia University and the U.S. Library of Congress, with introductory remarks by Dr. Antranik Dakessian of Haigazian University, on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) at UCLA’s Mong Learning Center, with simultaneous remote access via Zoom and YouTube.

Pre-registration is required for this hybrid event. To register for in-person attendance or for participation via the Zoom webinar platform, please visit the event webpage at bit.ly/kerrfamilylecture2024.

This lecture will explore the role of Rev. Hovhannes Eskijian and his associates in the underground network of humanitarians, missionaries and diplomats who resisted the destruction of the Armenian people during World War I. Piecing together hundreds of accounts, official documents and missionary records — including Eskijian’s and his associates’ family archives — Mouradian will present a social history of genocide and resistance in Ottoman Syria.

Mouradian will argue that despite the violent and systematic mechanisms of control and destruction in the cities, concentration camps and massacre sites in this region, the genocide of the Armenians did not progress unhindered — unarmed resistance proved an important factor in saving lives and laying the groundwork for postwar rebuilding.

This event is co-sponsored by the Ararat-Eskijian Museum (AEM), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), Haigazian University and the UCLA Center for Near Eastern Studies.

The Kerr Family Lectureship was created by the UCLA Promise Armenian Institute (PAI) and the Kerr Family with the aim of amplifying the stories of heroes and heroines who dedicated themselves to providing humanitarian support for victims and survivors of violence and mass atrocities in times of crisis.

For more information on this event, please contact The UCLA Promise Armenian Institute at armenian-info@international.ucla.edu, 310-569-6325, or visit its website at www.international.ucla.edu/armenia.