In Memory of Marlene (Nigohsian) Paul

Marlene (Nigohsian) Paul, 92, of Canton, formerly of Needham, passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2024. She was the beloved wife of Edward Paul, to whom she was married for 68 years, and the loving mother of Sharon McDonnell and husband Frank, Deborah Paul and husband Tom Meyers and Cheryl Farhat and husband Khalil.

Marlene is survived by her cherished grandchildren: Frank McDonnell, Ryan McDonnell, Kristin McDonnell, Alex McDonnell, Lucas Farhat, Audrey Farhat, Sydney Meyers and Abby Meyers. She was also blessed with many great-grandchildren: Frankie, Penelope, Henry, Dorathea and James.

Marlene was predeceased by her parents John and Catherine Nigohsian, and her siblings, twin sister Marguerite Kurkjian and her late husband Dr. John Kurkjian, her sister Miriam Boyajian and her late husband Jack and her brother Charles Nigohsian, who is survived by his wife Peggy. Marlene is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Marlene’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was an incredibly strong woman with a playful sense of humor and quick wit, even during challenging times. She loved nature, mystery novels, music, holidays and family visits. Marlene was a generous person in countless ways, and perhaps her greatest gift was her empathy to others. She will be forever missed.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 12 from 10:00-11:00 a.m at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown with funeral services immediately following. Interment at Needham Cemetery, 128 Nehoiden Street, Needham, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.