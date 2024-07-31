The Armenian Puzzle

As Armenians living in the diaspora, we often hear about the dangers of assimilation. It seems as though we are constantly being forewarned about how challenging it can be to maintain our national identity in a sea of people from different races, religions and ethnicities.

Growing up in southern California, I had the privilege of being in an environment where I was surrounded by Armenians. People would speak Armenian in grocery stores, gas stations or even walking down the street. I attended Armenian Sisters’ Academy from elementary until eighth grade, where I was not only taught the language but also the culture and history of our people. As a result, I never had to try to maintain my identity as an Armenian, because it never felt threatened. Being Armenian felt as natural as breathing to me — it was something I just did without having to think twice about it.

I joined my local AYF Glendale “Shant” junior chapter at seven years old. I wasn’t exactly sure what the AYF was at that age, but I can still remember how eager I was to get more involved with my local Armenian community. However, I still did not see my joining the AYF as a means to maintaining my Armenian identity, the importance of which my parents had long instilled in me, but rather as a way of feeling even more Armenian than I already did.

As I learned more about what the ARF stood for and the immeasurable impact it has had on the history of the Armenian nation, my admiration for the Tashnagtsootyoon began to grow. Our AYF Juniors vareech taught us about the sacrifices our fedayees made to preserve our homeland, and I vividly remember the impact each of their stories had on me. Slowly, I began to realize that being Armenian wasn’t simply a part of my identity as I had believed for so long, but it was something that millions of people sacrificed their lives to make possible.

Yet, I still hadn’t truly grasped the responsibility that being Armenian entailed — that is, until I began attending UCLA. For the first time in my life, no one outside of those in my immediate circle knew where or what Armenia was. Each time I encountered a classmate who couldn’t even point out my homeland on a map, it became increasingly evident to me that the survival of my Armenian identity was no longer a guarantee.

It was then that I began to realize why my family and the AYF had made such efforts to solidify the importance of the Armenian Cause from a very young age.



During my undergraduate experience, a number of international issues, conflicts and human rights abuses were protested on campus and received widespread attention from my university and the entire student body. This began to frustrate me, as no matter how hard I tried to bring Armenian issues, especially the story of Artsakh, to the forefront, they never received the same level of attention other causes seemed to garner.

This is when I began to understand the importance of leveraging our individual talents to help our community and homeland. Unlike many other nations, Armenia is under existential threat, and it is clear that its salvation lies only in the hands of every single Armenian.

So, I started to look for different avenues through which I could lend my skills to advancing the Armenian Cause. Having learned about Hai Tahd and the ANCA’s advocacy efforts through my AYF chapter, I approached the AYF Western Region Central Executive for ways to get involved. They encouraged me to apply for the Leo Sarkisian Internship (LSI), and I am beyond grateful that I was able to do so.

This experience has been everything I was looking for and more. There has not been a second throughout my internship when I have felt like a passive bystander. Through LSI, I have not only been able to utilize my knowledge and skills to advance Hai Tahd, but I have also acquired a slew of new qualifications that will enable me to be the best possible soldier for the Armenian Cause. After speaking with hundreds of congressional staffers, I feel more confident in advocating for Armenian sovereignty and Artsakh justice — advancing legislation to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its war crimes. After reading hundreds of pages depicting Armenian prisoner of war testimonies, I can be a voice for the voiceless in Washington, D.C. and on my campus.

As my LSI experience nears its end, I encourage every diasporan Armenian student to identify their best attributes and to search for all the ways in which they can use them in service of the Armenian nation. The ANCA Leo Sarkisian is one such avenue — but there are other wonderful options out there as well that can fit your interests. I can now utilize the skills I have obtained here to bring advocacy about Armenian causes to my future law school campus and spread awareness of the injustices that our people have and continue to endure.

We, each, are a vital piece of the Armenian puzzle, essential to Armenia’s existence. The sooner we realize that — and embrace that reality — the better we can guarantee our nation’s survival.