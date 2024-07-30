“Vanna’s Adventures”: Introducing readers to Armenian holidays, culture and tradition

For Talar Keoseyan, it all goes back to one question: “Why do I need to know about my Armenian heritage?”

Keoseyan was born in Syria and moved to Philadelphia at the age of seven. Her parents always instilled in her pride to be Armenian. At home it was “Armenia, and outside, it was the world. It was different,” Keoseyan told the Weekly. She was raised in a very strong Armenian household where “you have to speak Armenian, [be] proud of our culture, never forget about being Armenian.” These are the driving forces behind the children’s books she has written.

Keoseyan has always loved to write. In 2008, she wrote a children’s book called Mom, Dad, Why Do I Need to Know My Armenian Heritage? It follows a little boy who’s “fighting not to be Armenian” and learns about Armenian history through a dream. During the pandemic, it was used in Armenian dual language immersion classes in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

During the Artsakh war in 2020, she was inspired to write another book after hearing Armenian soldier Tigran Harutyunyan sing a song to his mother. Keosyan wrote Tigran’s Song from the perspective of Tigran’s sister for younger children. Wanting to write another version for older kids, she interviewed family members and friends who knew Tigran and wrote Our Tigran.

After writing about Tigran, Keoseyan wanted to share more about the stories of other Armenian soldiers. She then started interviewing their mothers and wives and wrote about them for the Armenian Weekly.

Most recently, she wrote a book teaching children about Armenian traditions titled Vanna’s Adventures. Written for young readers in English and available in Eastern and Western Armenian, the book introduces children to Armenian customs and traditions. It also includes pictures from actual events and traditions such as Trndez and Easter.

In the book, we follow a little girl who is traveling once again to Armenia with her mom in the summer. Although hesitant, she still joins her mother, and while there she meets her cousin’s fiance who is getting a Ph.D. in Armenian studies. She is surprised to learn customs and traditions that she never knew about.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Vanna’s Adventures was launched on July 7, 2024, symbolically on the day Vardavar is celebrated. Organized by Hayk for Our Heroes, the Vardavar celebration made attendees feel “the spirit of [their] ancestors celebrating Vardavar,” Keoseyan reflected.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon. The net proceeds from the book sales are all donated to Armenian associations. Keoseyan is available for book readings, in person or virtually.