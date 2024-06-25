The Region in Brief

Armenia

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has condemned the humanitarian crisis, attacks on civilian infrastructure and violence against civilians in Gaza. In line with international law and the principles of peaceful coexistence, Armenia recognized the State of Palestine. Armenia has supported U.N. resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire and endorses the “two-state” solution for Israeli-Palestinian peace. Following this announcement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador for a reprimand, though no meeting has occurred. The office of the President of Palestine, led by Mahmoud Abbas, thanked Armenia for its “brave and important decision.”

Artsakh

The National Security Service (NSS) special forces of Armenia raided the Artsakh Representative Office on June 21, breaching its gates and confiscating the president’s service vehicle. This raid has been met with widespread condemnation. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan announced his decision to donate his car to the Artsakh representation for their service to the people, calling the raid “unacceptable and condemnable.”

The Artsakh National Assembly, represented by four political factions, issued a statement criticizing the breach of the Artsakh Representative Office as crossing legal and moral boundaries. The Assembly accused the Armenian government of using disproportionate force and repression against their own people to maintain power, undermining democracy and the rule of law. They called for an end to actions that divide and harm solidarity among Armenians, emphasizing the right to national dignity and condemning any rhetoric that incites violence or hatred.

Meanwhile, in Baku, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kyamran Aliyev announced that criminal cases against leaders and officials of Artsakh, who were kidnapped by Azerbaijan and are being held in Baku, will soon be presented in court. “Currently, the accused, their lawyers and victims are reviewing the criminal case materials. Once this cognitive phase concludes, the indictment will be sent to court,” Aliyev stated.

Azerbaijan

The leadership of Azerbaijan’s ruling “Yeni Azerbaijan” (New Azerbaijan) Party has appealed to President Ilham Aliyev to dissolve the Milli Mejlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) and call for early elections. The party cited the scheduling conflict of the regular parliamentary elections in November 2024 with the 29th session of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP 29) and other major international events. Under the Azerbaijani constitution, the president can dissolve parliament and call for new elections. The current parliament, elected in extraordinary elections on February 9, 2020, consists of 125 deputies serving a five-year term.

Russia

At least 19 people were killed and 25 injured in coordinated shootings at multiple places of worship in Russia’s southernmost territory Dagestan on the night of June 23. At least 15 police officers and four civilians, including a priest, were killed. Law enforcement officials informed TASS that the assailants were “adherents of an international terrorist organization,” despite no one immediately claiming responsibility. The Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan announced that a terror investigation has been opened. Five shooters have been identified, some of them having ties to the head of the Sergokalinsky District.