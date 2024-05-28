Mourad Armenian Saturday School holds end-of-year “hantes”

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—The year-end hantes at Mourad Armenian Saturday School of Providence took place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in the Sts. Vartanantz Church’s Aramian Auditorium. In attendance were church pastor Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian and Yeretzgeen Debra, Board of Trustees members, representatives of church organizations, parents and grandparents, as well as benefactors Drs. Ara and Betty Sadaniantz.

After the singing of the national and school anthems with the piano accompaniment of student Mardiros Karazian, co-principal Lala Attarian welcomed all by stressing the importance of this year’s hantes in celebrating the school’s milestone and big accomplishments. She thanked all the parents, teachers, organizations and benefactors who believe in the school and have contributed to 90 years of success and continuity.

A medley of songs and recitations dedicated to the Armenian alphabet and language were presented under the directorship of music teacher Raffi Rachdouni. Student Nyree Corriveau presented a piano performance of Giligia. This was followed by all the students enthusiastically singing in support of our brothers and sisters of Artsakh and Armenia.

Co-principal June Mangassarian thanked all the teachers for their selfless efforts throughout the years in her message, especially Angel Kozinian for her more than 30 years of dedication to the school. Kozinian was presented with a special award from the school committee and school family at-large.

School committee chairman Hagop Khatchadourian thanked the co-principals, teachers, parents and everyone who actively contributed to the school’s success. He reminded the audience of this year’s message by Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia, calling 2024 the “Year of Human Resources Preparation,” which ties in with the mission of the school.

Two Mourad Armenian School graduates, Arpi Donoyan and Nora Tarpinian, who still serve the school as teachers, were awarded the Maggie Nalbandian College Bound Scholarship. The scholarship was established by Drs. Ara and Betty Sadaniants 14 years ago for worthy Mourad Armenian School graduates heading to college, in addition to the Araxie Arzoomanian and Anahid Kibarian Scholarship for an attending student. Students Donovan Hagopian, Raelynn Hall, Natalie Keshijian and Gregory Lora received kindergarten graduation diplomas.

Rev. Fr. Nazarian congratulated the co-principals, teaching staff, graduates and all those honored in his closing remarks. He encouraged the Mourad School to continue in its noble mission of educating the young in the Armenian faith and language so that the torch passed down by the founders remains bright and alive.

Everyone at the Mourad Armenian Saturday School sincerely thanks the Armenian Relief Society Eastern Regional Board and the Providence ARS “Ani” and “Arax” chapters, the “Ararat” Association, the Sts. Vartanantz Church Board of Trustees and church organizations, supporters and all the parents and volunteers for their time and efforts to make the school a better place for students. Thanks also to members of the parent-teacher organization Ani Derderian, Alenoush Hagopian, Megan Khatchadourian and Melanie Zeitounian, as well as Edward Nasr for volunteering to capture the school’s important events.