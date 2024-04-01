Armenia 2041 Foundation launches the Galvanizing Diaspora program

YEREVAN—The Armenia 2041 Foundation announced the launch of the new Galvanizing Diaspora program. The initiative is set to revitalize and strengthen the Armenian Diaspora worldwide and create a positive impact on global Armenian communities. The program reflects the foundation’s commitment to preserving Armenian heritage and encouraging engaged and thriving Armenians both within and beyond the country.

The Galvanizing Diaspora program will award 10 grants, each valued at $10,000, to Diaspora Armenians and other individuals or groups striving to preserve and promote Armenian heritage and language and seeking creative solutions to engage youth in projects that strengthen Armenian communities. The program also encourages collaboration between various units of the Diaspora.

All interested parties with innovative pan-Armenian ideas are welcome to apply to the Galvanizing Diaspora program. The proposed projects should address at least one of the following themes:

Preserving and promoting Armenian heritage

Supporting Armenian culture

Promoting Armenian language usage

Creating professional development and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth

Establishing closer ties between the Diaspora and Armenia

Designing creative projects that strengthen Armenian communities

The application period closes on June 30, 2024. After this, 20 shortlisted applicants will have an opportunity to collaborate closely with 10 accomplished Armenians who will serve as advisors to their projects. Each mentor will work with two initiatives, assisting them in refining their proposals and developing compelling short videos for the final pitching session. Finally, 10 initiatives – recommended by the judges and selected by the board of Armenia 2041 – will be awarded a grant of $10,000 to bring their visionary ideas to life.

About the Armenia 2041 Foundation

The Armenia 2041 Foundation aims at ensuring the enduring prosperity of Armenia and Armenians on a global scale. As a platform, it comprises a number of projects designed to secure Armenia’s future collectively and transform the country into a thriving and progressive state, able to take its rightful place on the world stage. It strives to create a common framework of understanding around the sustainable development of Armenia as a country and Armenians as a nation.