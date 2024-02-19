Armenian Sacred Music Project announces scholarship

The Armenian Sacred Music Project is proud to offer the Kinarik Altinyuzuk Scholarship to students pursuing music degrees with a Fall 2024 financial disbursement. Our nonprofit organization was established to promote the appreciation, teaching and preservation of Armenian sacred music through workshops, masterclasses, trainings and physical and digital archives for sacred music enthusiasts, students, educational institutions, clergy and all those who wish to learn more.

This scholarship will provide music students the opportunity to advance in their collegiate studies and connect with a network of sacred music enthusiasts, educators and professionals under the patronage of our nonprofit. This scholarship will ensure that our precious Armenian sacred music will be preserved and promoted through collegiate studies.

Scholarship Academic Requirements

– Students must be enrolled in a four-year undergraduate or graduate program at an accredited college/university.

– Students must be majoring in a musical studies program with a current grade point average of 3.0 or higher (on a 4.0 scale).

Scholarship Application Requirements

– Students will complete an application, provide unofficial transcripts and complete a one-page essay explaining how Armenian sacred music has affected their personal or collegiate musical studies.

Students can apply for the scholarship here or by visiting www.sacred-music.org.