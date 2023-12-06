ASA awards $155,000 in scholarships in 2023

This year, the Armenian Students’ Association (ASA) awarded $155,000 in scholarships to 32 deserving students of Armenian descent enrolled in colleges and universities in the United States of America.
The Board of Trustees would like to thank the many generous benefactors who have made it possible for the ASA to assist our young men and women in their educational pursuits. During the past decade, the Association, through its Scholarship Committee, has been able to award over $1,000,000 in outright scholarship grants.
The Scholarship Grant Program is the hallmark of the Association’s mission. Please consider supporting this vital program, especially as tuitions continue to increase. Your gift will have an immediate impact and give a lifetime of returns. Donations may be made online or via mail by check made payable to the Armenian Students’ Association of America, Inc., 588 Boston Post Road, Suite 364, Weston, MA 02493.
ASA Scholarship Applications for the 2024-2025 academic year are available on our website or by emailing headasa@asainc.org. Completed applications with all documentation must be submitted to the ASA by March 15, 2024.
Scholarship Recipients 2023
Vartan Avedoumian – Drake University, Data Analytics
Davit Azizyan – University of Minnesota, Political Science
Sona Bardakjian – Boston College, Communications
Karo Boyadzhyan – St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Religious Studies
Ashkhen Chamasanyan – California State University at Fresno, Master’s in Counseling
Kristin Dermenjian – UPenn Wharton School of Business, Strategic Management
Ava Gallagher – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Master’s in Mechanical Engineering
Lori Ganjian – Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Biology/Biotechnology
Hannah Gantz – Wake Forest University, Medical Doctor
Garen Hamamjian – St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Religious Studies
Hayk Hovhannisyan – Western Governors University, Cyber Security / Information Assurance
Alec Kellzi – University of Southern California, Law
Hayk Kocharyan – Harvard University, Master’s in Learning, Design, Innovation and Technology
Nikolas Kojoian – Northeastern University, Industrial Engineering
Ava Kooloian – Tulane University, Communications
Armen Manuk-Khaloyan – Georgetown University, Ph.D. History
Hayk Mardanyan – University of Minnesota, Master’s in Public Policy
Zareh Mirzayan – St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Master’s of Divinity
Hovhannes Mnatsakanyan – University of California-Davis, Ph.D. Resource Economics
Alec Ohanian – UC San Francisco School of Medicine, Medical Doctor/Master’s in Public Health
Katerina Ohanyan – LIM College, Fashion Merchandising
Angineh Parsadanians – Virginia Tech, Ph.D. Crop, Soil and Environmental Science
Arin Parsanian – St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Religious Studies
Armine Poghosyan – Virginia Tech, Ph.D. Econometric/Quantitative Economics
Edgar Sahakian – University of California Los Angeles, Psychology
Radik Sarukhanyan – Fordham University, Law
Arin Shahbazian – Virginia Tech, Ph.D. Economics
Arman Shirikyan – St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Religious Studies
Nora Suren – University of Massachusetts Amherst, Communications
Gary Taraian – Nova Southwestern University, Computer Science
Boghos Taslakjian – University of Chicago, Master’s in Molecular Engineering
Ofelia Yeghiyan – Michigan State University, Political Science
ASA Silver Medal Awards
In addition to scholarships, the Armenian Students’ Association Silver Medal Award Committee selected three high school seniors to receive the Silver Medal Award.
- John Levon Kurkjian, Weston, MA, Weston High School; entering the University of Rhode Island
- Vardui Izabell Tenekedzhyan, Watertown, MA, Watertown High School; entering Bentley University
- John Aram Varin, Cranston, RI, Cranston High School East; entering Worcester Polytechnic Institute
The Silver Medal Awards are awarded annually to high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding scholastic ability. Applications for the Silver Medal Awards can be obtained at www.asainc.org. Deadline for submitting applications and documentation is May 1, 2024.
Be the first to comment