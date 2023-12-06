ASA awards $155,000 in scholarships in 2023

This year, the Armenian Students’ Association (ASA) awarded $155,000 in scholarships to 32 deserving students of Armenian descent enrolled in colleges and universities in the United States of America.

The Board of Trustees would like to thank the many generous benefactors who have made it possible for the ASA to assist our young men and women in their educational pursuits. During the past decade, the Association, through its Scholarship Committee, has been able to award over $1,000,000 in outright scholarship grants.

The Scholarship Grant Program is the hallmark of the Association’s mission. Please consider supporting this vital program, especially as tuitions continue to increase. Your gift will have an immediate impact and give a lifetime of returns. Donations may be made online or via mail by check made payable to the Armenian Students’ Association of America, Inc., 588 Boston Post Road, Suite 364, Weston, MA 02493.

ASA Scholarship Applications for the 2024-2025 academic year are available on our website or by emailing headasa@asainc.org. Completed applications with all documentation must be submitted to the ASA by March 15, 2024.

Scholarship Recipients 2023

Vartan Avedoumian – Drake University, Data Analytics

Davit Azizyan – University of Minnesota, Political Science

Sona Bardakjian – Boston College, Communications

Karo Boyadzhyan – St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Religious Studies

Ashkhen Chamasanyan – California State University at Fresno, Master’s in Counseling

Kristin Dermenjian – UPenn Wharton School of Business, Strategic Management

Ava Gallagher – Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Master’s in Mechanical Engineering

Lori Ganjian – Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Biology/Biotechnology

Hannah Gantz – Wake Forest University, Medical Doctor

Garen Hamamjian – St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Religious Studies

Hayk Hovhannisyan – Western Governors University, Cyber Security / Information Assurance

Alec Kellzi – University of Southern California, Law

Hayk Kocharyan – Harvard University, Master’s in Learning, Design, Innovation and Technology

Nikolas Kojoian – Northeastern University, Industrial Engineering

Ava Kooloian – Tulane University, Communications

Armen Manuk-Khaloyan – Georgetown University, Ph.D. History

Hayk Mardanyan – University of Minnesota, Master’s in Public Policy

Zareh Mirzayan – St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Master’s of Divinity

Hovhannes Mnatsakanyan – University of California-Davis, Ph.D. Resource Economics

Alec Ohanian – UC San Francisco School of Medicine, Medical Doctor/Master’s in Public Health

Katerina Ohanyan – LIM College, Fashion Merchandising

Angineh Parsadanians – Virginia Tech, Ph.D. Crop, Soil and Environmental Science

Arin Parsanian – St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Religious Studies

Armine Poghosyan – Virginia Tech, Ph.D. Econometric/Quantitative Economics

Edgar Sahakian – University of California Los Angeles, Psychology

Radik Sarukhanyan – Fordham University, Law

Arin Shahbazian – Virginia Tech, Ph.D. Economics

Arman Shirikyan – St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Religious Studies

Nora Suren – University of Massachusetts Amherst, Communications

Gary Taraian – Nova Southwestern University, Computer Science

Boghos Taslakjian – University of Chicago, Master’s in Molecular Engineering

Ofelia Yeghiyan – Michigan State University, Political Science

ASA Silver Medal Awards

In addition to scholarships, the Armenian Students’ Association Silver Medal Award Committee selected three high school seniors to receive the Silver Medal Award.

John Levon Kurkjian, Weston, MA, Weston High School; entering the University of Rhode Island

Vardui Izabell Tenekedzhyan, Watertown, MA, Watertown High School; entering Bentley University

John Aram Varin, Cranston, RI, Cranston High School East; entering Worcester Polytechnic Institute

The Silver Medal Awards are awarded annually to high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding scholastic ability. Applications for the Silver Medal Awards can be obtained at www.asainc.org. Deadline for submitting applications and documentation is May 1, 2024.