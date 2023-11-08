POSTPONED: St. Nerses Shnorhali 850th Anniversary Commemoration in Rome

The events jointly organized to commemorate St. Nerses Shnorhali at the Vatican on the 850th anniversary of the saint’s death have been postponed.

The events were originally scheduled to take place November 30 through December 2, 2023. However, they have been postponed in light of the grave situation concerning Artsakh following September’s military actions by Azerbaijan.

A new date for the commemoration has yet to be determined.

As previously announced, the commemoration titled “Armenia’s Apostle of Divine Grace: Honoring the 850th Anniversary of St. Nerses Shnorhali” was planned to include an international scholarly conference, two concerts and an ecumenical prayer service at St. Peter’s Basilica. It was being jointly organized by the Roman Catholic and Armenian Apostolic and Armenian Catholic churches, under the leadership of His Holiness Pope Francis, His Holiness Catholicos Karekin II, His Holiness Catholicos Aram I and His Beatitude Patriarch Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian.

Let us pray, by the intercession of St. Nerses Shnorhali, that God will strengthen all the children of our nation, so that our sisters and brothers of Artsakh settled in Armenia may overcome their harsh conditions, with the support of the entire Armenian people.