Washington, D.C. introduces “Community Strides” monthly newsletter

With a vision to uplift one another and establish a more prosperous and unified Armenian community across the DMV, the Washington, D.C. Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) is introducing a monthly newsletter “Համայնքի Քայլերը/Hamaynki Kaylereh” (Community Strides). The newsletter will feature current events from the area’s churches, schools and various organizations that work hard every day to ensure we do not lose touch with our Armenian identity. We hope you enjoy reading, feel encouraged to find your place in the community and use your voice to join the fight against assimilation.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation – Sebouh Gomideh of Washington, D.C.

Instagram: @arf_washington_dc | Facebook: ARF Sebouh Gomideh – Greater Washington DC | E-mail: arfsebouh@gmail.com | Website: arfsebouh.square.site

During the last month, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) “Sebouh” Gomidehoutioun of Washington, D.C. has continuously supported the AYF-YOARF D.C. “Ani” Chapter in their planning of the nationwide AYF Olympics. The Gomideh has also taken action towards condemning Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s administration for denying entry into our homeland to dedicated member of the ARF Areni Margossian. Finally, the chapter is hard at work planning a memorable, long awaited Heghapokhagan Night featuring U. Karnig Sarkissian, to bring the community together to sing our powerful, historic songs.

In Memoriam: The friends and family of the ARF Sebouh Gomidehoutioun mourn the loss of lifelong dedicated ARF Sebouh member U. Harout Tatarian. Asdvadz hokin lousavoreh.

Armenian Youth Federation D.C. “Ani” Seniors & “Sevan” Juniors

Instagram: @ayfdcani @ayfdcsevan_juniors | Twitter: @ayfdcani | Facebook: AYF Washington DC “Ani” Chapter | E-mail: dc@ayf.org

The Armenian Youth Federation Washington DC “Sevan” Juniors and “Ani” Seniors celebrated Vartavar at the local pool early this July, bringing together over 40 youth to enjoy our cultural traditions and the Ungeragan spirit. Our seniors also enjoyed a family dinner this month to round off the summer and discuss the upcoming season. Many of our Juniors had the time of their lives this summer at AYF Camp Haiastan, the AYF Internship and Camp Javakhk. Our senior chapter continues to work towards its goal of fundraising $10,000 for Artsakh and Syunik. The chapter also worked very hard hosting the region’s annual AYF Olympic Games that took place in our nation’s capital over Labor Day weekend!

Homenetmen of Washington, D.C.

Հայ Մարմնակրթական Ընդհանուր Միութիւն

Instagram: @homenetmen.dc | Facebook: Homenetmen of Washington D.C | E-mail: homenetmendc@gmail.com

Over the past month, Homenetmen D.C. has enjoyed the summer break from weekly activities but did not let time go by without bringing the community together.

The executive hosted a fun-filled ice cream and pizza social event for members to celebrate our athletes and thank our coaches for their participation in the 31st annual Navasartian Games. Our scout members had the honor of attending the 12th quadrennial Pan-Homenetmen Jamboree Camp in Pyuragan, Armenia. They spent two weeks camping with around 700 Armenians from around the world, putting their scouting knowledge and skills to the test while also exploring their homeland and partaking in community service. We eagerly anticipated the 89th annual AYF-YOARF Senior Olympic Games hosted by the AYF D.C “Ani” Chapter, where our color guard led the opening ceremonies.

Our leaders are hard at work preparing for weekly scouting sessions, which will resume beginning September 9. They are counting down the days until they can spend each Saturday with their brothers and sisters and meet new scouts joining us this season! Also starting back up in September, Homenetmen will be hosting “agoump time” on various Saturdays from 12-3 p.m. to encourage our Armenian community to spend more time together playing games, listening to music, eating delicious food, and lifting spirits to build positive relationships and fight assimilation.

Homenetmen is always ready to welcome new members to the family, starting as young as four years old. Everyone has a place in this community! For more information on dates and times of events, and to keep up with our weekly activities, please be sure to follow Homenetmen’s social media pages and reach out to the executive’s email if interested in becoming a member.

Hamazkayin of Washington, D.C.

Instagram: @hamazkayindc | Facebook: Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of DC | E-mail: dchamazkayin@gmail.com

Hamazkayin D.C. is so excited to announce that the chapter has officially named its dance group and can now proudly be represented as the Van Dance Ensemble! The chapter is looking forward to resuming dance practices on September 10 and general meetings in October. The Hamazkayin Executive would love to see some fresh faces in attendance. Use this link to register as a member – it’s a breeze! General membership is not mandatory to be a member of the dance group. However, participation in both is highly encouraged to gain the most benefits that the organization has to offer! Dance membership is $150, and general membership is $25 for students 16 years and over and $75 for adults. Looking ahead, the Van Dance Ensemble is thrilled to announce that they will be performing on stage at the upcoming Heghapokhagan Night with U. Karnig Sarkissian hosted by the local ARF “Sebouh” chapter. The chapter cannot wait to share such an incredible memory with the local community and grow exponentially in membership with your help!

Armenian National Committee – Greater Washington

Website: www.anca.org | E-mail: anc.gw@anca.org

With Azerbaijan’s Artsakh blockade exceeding 250 days, the ANC of Greater Washington continues to educate Maryland, Virginia and D.C. legislators about President Aliyev’s genocidal actions to ethnically cleanse the 120,000 Christian Armenian population through starvation.

Maryland advocates shared their pro-Artsakh messages in meetings with team members from the offices of Representatives Dutch Ruppersberger (2nd Dist.), John Sarbanes (3rd Dist.), Glenn Ivey (4th Dist.) and Jamie Raskin (8th Dist.), with a discussion with Rep. David Trone (6th Dist.) scheduled for early September. Virginia advocates will focus primarily on September meetings when Congress is back in session. To join in the Congressional outreach or help expand Hai Tahd efforts in the DC-MD-VA area, contact Tsoghig Hekimian (MD) – anc.md@anca.org or Sosy Bouroujian (VA) – anc.va@anca.org. To urge Congressional support for Artsakh freedom, visit anca.org/un.

On October 7, ANC supporters from throughout our community will be traveling to Boston for the 17th annual ANCA Eastern Region Gala, where we will honor Advocacy Award recipient Dr. Michael Rubin, Excellence in Education Award recipient Houry Boyamian and Cardashian Award recipient Joseph Dagdigian, for their selfless service to our community and cause. To learn more and purchase gala tickets, visit www.givergy.us/ancaer.

From October 13-15, the ANC Greater Washington will join with the ANCA National Headquarters in welcoming Hai Tahd leaders from Armenia, Australia, Canada, South America and the Eastern/Western U.S. to the nation’s capital to share best practices and bolster international collaboration. On October 14, representatives from each country will participate in a roundtable on the ANC’s worldwide efforts at the ARF Sebouh Gomideh’s Heghapoghagan Night with Karnig Sarkissian.

Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church

Website: www.soorpkhatch.org/ | E-mail: office@soorpkhatch.org | Facebook: @SoorpKhatchArmenianApostolicChurch | Phone: 301-229-8742

The Soorp Khatch Board of Trustees would like to invite everyone in the greater D.C. community to its annual Armenian Church Food Festival, taking place from September 21-24. The food is unparalleled in quality and taste, and we invite all Armenian food lovers to join us for good food and good company. The church is located at 4906 Flint Dr., Bethesda, MD 20816.

Also, the Greater Washington D.C. community will be blessed by a pontifical visit by His Holiness Catholicos Aram I, Catholicos of the Armenian Church, Holy See of Cilicia from November 8-14. We welcome all Christians in the DMV to join us in our events with His Holiness Catholicos Aram I. For more details, please check the website https://www.soorpkhatch.org/our- church/.

St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church Washington, D.C.

Website: https://www.stmaryaac.org/ | E-mail: stmarychurchdc@gmail.com | Phone: 202-363-1923

In the face of ongoing concerns, challenges and humanitarian crises that our brothers and sisters are facing in Artsakh, the Primate directed the parishes of the Diocese to hold a special fasting and prayer day on August 23. In the evening, the members of St. Mary Armenian Church gathered together for a special prayer service. The prayer service was a solemn yet uplifting event that aimed to bring solace and strength to individuals deeply impacted by the ongoing situation in Artsakh. It served as a powerful reminder that prayer can endure even in the toughest times. At the center of the service, led by Der Hovsep and St. Mary’s deacons, a special prayer was offered for peace, justice and the well-being of all affected by the conflict. Those present raised their petitions to God, seeking comfort and guidance in these turbulent times. As the prayers echoed throughout the church, hearts were renewed with hope, and a sense of collective purpose was ignited. The service not only nourished the spirits of those present but also sent forth a message of resilience and determination to stand together against adversity. In moments when darkness appears to prevail, such gatherings illuminate the path toward healing and peace.

St. Mary Church services are held every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and are also shared virtually.

Hamasdegh Armenian School

Website: soorpkhatch.org/education/hamasdegh-school/ | Facebook: Hamasdegh Armenian School | Instagram: @hamasdegh.hay.tbrots| E-mail: hamasdegh.school@gmail.com |

PTA email: hamasdeghpta@gmail.com | Office: 301-229-6880

The Hamasdegh Armenian School welcomes all students to enroll in classes for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Hamasdegh’s curriculum focuses on Armenian language literacy (Western Armenian), history, culture and religion for students grades K-8. Classes take place weekly on Sundays at Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church.

The 2023-24 school year is set to begin on September 10. Enrollment information is available online. Parents can also enroll students on the first day of school. The Hamasdegh School is looking for talented community members to teach Armenian language and history. Those interested should contact principal Janet Peltekian at hamasdegh.school@gmail.com or hyejanet@yahoo.com. To volunteer with the Hamasdegh PTA, email hamasdeghpta@gmail.com.

St. Mary’s Shnorhali Armenian School Washington, D.C.

Website: www.stmaryaac.org/shnorhali-school | E-mail: shnorhalischool@gmail.com | Principal Nunik Nishanian: 703-835-1181

The St. Mary Armenian Church Shnorhali School kicked off the 2023-2024 academic school year on August 27 with the traditional Day of Knowledge and Education celebration. The school’s administrators and staff tested and evaluated students’ knowledge of the Armenian language, history and culture, after which children and parents met with teachers and spent a fun day getting to know each other. The registration day concluded with Holy Badarak, during which Father Hovsep Karapetyan performed a special blessing ceremony, stressing the importance of religion, language, culture and heritage in our lives.

The Conversational Armenian learning platform, first introduced last year, will continue to be a part of the curriculum. This class allows interested students to develop fluency in the Armenian language and practice verbal communication with a native Armenian speaker. Armenian history, music and art are each offered as separate classes.

On September 24 from 2-4 p.m., Shnorhali School administrators and teachers will host a fun Back-to-School event at the St. Mary Armenian Church cultural hall. The 2021-2022 graduates will receive their graduation certificates during the program, and the yearbook will be formally presented. There will also be the sale and donation of new and used books, fun Armenian art, games, music, the “We, our homeland and our church” competition and an Armenian dance class.

The Shnorhali Armenian School will also continue its widely successful Chess Club, organized under the supervision and guidance of Head Coach Hrayr Semirjyan. Semirjyan will help children explore and understand the beauty of chess and sharpen young, curious minds. Students will learn to think critically and discover attack moves, sacrifices, traps and other chess tricks.

Parents can register students throughout the school year. To learn more, visit https://www.stmaryaac.org/hy/shnorhali-school. Community members interested in teaching at the school can contact the principal, Nunik Nishanian, at (703) 835-1181 or shnorhalischool@gmail.com.

The Armenian School of Greater Baltimore

Facebook: @Armenian School of Greater Baltimore – ԲՀԴ | E-mail: asgbmd1@gmail.com

Students from the Armenian School of Greater Baltimore are gearing up to resume their classes in September! After an eventful summer of private Armenian tutoring, Camp Haiastan and many more adventures, the summer season is winding down, and ASGB is ready to open its doors once again. Registration for the 2023-2024 school year is open. and a registration form can be received by emailing asgbmd1@gmail.com. The first day of school is Saturday, September 9!

The Armenian Church Youth Organization of America

Instagram: @stmaryacyoa | E-mail: dcacyoaseniors@gmail.com

The Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA) has experienced substantial growth in both membership and participation throughout the month of August. The members are continuously on the lookout for young Armenians who are eager to strengthen their faith, make a positive impact on their community and cultivate enduring friendships. Every Tuesday evening, ACYOA Seniors gather for their meetings where spiritual and engaging discussions take place. Notably, one of these recent gatherings featured a potluck event, thoughtfully hosted by the group’s own Matt Girardi.

In light of the challenging circumstances facing Artsakh, where a blockade has resulted in a lack of essential provisions, ACYOA members have taken action. Recognizing the dire situation, the members came together and contributed funds to assist a struggling family residing in Artsakh. As they look ahead, an exciting opportunity awaits. In the coming month of September, ACYOA has secured a unique chance for a free guided tour of the Museum of the Bible. The ACYOA extends an open invitation to all those interested in joining. To secure your spot on the tour, please RSVP by sending an email to alexmm1112@gmail.com. To stay informed about the latest news and upcoming events, we encourage you to follow the ACYOA Instagram page.

Additionally, keep an eye out for details regarding an upcoming ACYOA fall fundraiser!

Knights of Vartan “Ani” Lodge

Facebook: The Knights and Daughters of Vartan

Jake Bournazian worked with the Knights of Vartan and Washington D.C.-based nonprofit Americans for Artsakh, Inc. on two videos to educate the mainstream American public on the 2020 Artsakh war and the devastating effects of Azerbaijan’s 250+ day Artsakh blockade.

The first video, sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and released in April 2023, focuses on all that America and Artsakh have in common.

The second video, which debuted in August with the support of Americans for Artsakh, exposes the impact of Azerbaijan’s human rights violations, including the government-sponsored killing of Artsakh’s civilian population, destruction of food resources, and the lack of water, power, gas and medical supplies – all in an effort to capture and colonize historically Armenian lands and erase the indigenous Armenian culture.

The videos support Artsakh independence, based on the international principle of remedial secession under the United Nations charter, by spotlighting the impact of Azerbaijan’s genocidal practices on Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population.