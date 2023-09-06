Marriage: Self-Centered vs. Other-Centered

Rev. Dr. Avedis and Dr. Arpi Boynerian

One of the loveliest relationships starts in the hearts of a man and a woman, who love each other and are each other’s shining stars. Their love moves them to give their best to build a meaningful and lasting relationship – one that moves away from living a self-centered to the other-centered life.

The other-centered life, focusing on one’s spouse and adding value to their life, is an important ingredient of a successful marriage. Selflessness bears fruits of contentment, mutual respect, understanding and fulfillment. It is the foundation of a marriage, as a husband and wife encounter life’s many joys and difficulties. It is vital to support the marriage relationship and, as a community, feel responsible to protect it against everyday challenges. 

We are grateful to God for the Armenian clergy of the New England churches, who see the importance of supporting the marriage relationship as a church and community and keep it thriving and fulfilling.

We are happy to announce that we will resume our annual couples’ gathering and have our first meeting on Thursday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown, Mass. 

We encourage all couples to attend.

