AHC 2024 Sets Sail with Double Delight

The highly-anticipated Armenian Heritage Cruise (AHC) is thrilled to announce an extraordinary double event lineup for 2024, promising an unforgettable fusion of cultural enrichment, live music and sun-soaked festivities. AHC, known for its commitment to creating vibrant and immersive experiences, is setting sail on two occasions to bring Armenians and supporters from around the world together in celebration of their rich heritage.

Kicking off the journey, AHC invites you aboard the luxurious Celebrity Reflection cruise ship from January 14 to 20, 2024. Embark on a remarkable voyage that promises not only picturesque ocean views, but also an array of cultural events, live performances and an atmosphere brimming with camaraderie. From engaging workshops to tantalizing culinary experiences, the Celebrity Reflection cruise is set to be a week of unrivaled delight.

Yet the excitement doesn’t stop there! AHC is doubling down with another event to be held at the lavish all-inclusive Hilton Cancun from February 22 to 27, 2024. Picture yourself basking in the warmth of the sun, surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Cancun’s pristine beaches. Prepare to be immersed in live music, pulsating energy and a true celebration of Armenian culture.

“We are thrilled to present this unprecedented dual event lineup for AHC 2024,” said AHC committee member Mary Andonian. “Our mission has always been to foster a sense of unity and pride within the Armenian community, and these two events will provide the perfect platform for us to come together, connect and create lasting memories.”

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a music lover or simply seeking an unforgettable getaway, AHC 2024 has something for everyone. This double event promises to be a celebration of Armenian heritage, culture and camaraderie, set against the backdrop of stunning cruise vistas and the idyllic charm of Cancun.