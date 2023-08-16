Visit Armenia with Paros in October

Want to experience the best Armenia has to offer? Want to tour Paros project sites? Want to do a bit of service work? If so, then consider joining The Paros Foundation’s Journey through Armenia 2023 trip, scheduled for October 20 to November 1, 2023.

“I am excited for our upcoming Journey through Armenia trip. This trip allows participants to witness the best of Armenia including tour sites, restaurants and accommodations, while visiting meaningful Paros projects that have been implemented over the years,” said executive director Peter Abajian. “There is no better way for people to understand the impact the diaspora is having on Armenia and its development other than an eyewitness visit with an enjoyable group of Paros friends.”

The exciting 10-day itinerary will include visits to major historical and project sites located in Armenia’s Shirak, Lori and Tavush regions. Participants will also experience some of Armenia’s rich culture through special performances. Finally, participants will be able to “get their hands dirty” doing service work during their visit with children from the Yerevan Children’s Home and at the Debi Arach Children’s Center in Gyumri.

Registration is open for both single and double occupancy. Contact Peter Abajian at (310) 400-9061 or via email peter@parosfoundation.org for more information.

The Paros Foundation was launched in 2006 and has implemented more than $13 million worth of projects in Armenia through its unique model of philanthropy and community partnership. These projects are located throughout the country with focus on Gyumri and in communities along the border with Azerbaijan. Thanks to the generous support of the Strauch Kulhanjian Family, all administrative expenses are underwritten, allowing 100-percent of donor contributions to be allocated in their entirety to the projects.