Questions for Armenians Born between 1930 and 1959

Were you born into an Armenian family in the 1930s, 1940s or 1950s? Were different languages used in your home? If you are an Armenian speaker, do you speak Armenian differently today than your parents or grandparents did? If you attended Armenian school or took Western Armenian classes, did the kind of Armenian you heard at home differ from the kind of Armenian taught in the classroom?

Jennifer Manoukian—a postdoctoral researcher in Armenian studies at the University of California, Irvine—is researching language use in the post-genocide Armenian diaspora and needs your help. If you answered yes to any of the questions above and would like to share your childhood memories about language, please contact her at jsmanouk@uci.edu.