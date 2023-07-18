ANC of Richmond holds 76th annual picnic

RICHMOND, Va.—On Saturday, June 24, the Armenian community of Richmond, Virginia gathered for the 76th annual Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Richmond picnic on the grounds of St. James Armenian Church. This Armenian picnic is one of the oldest running picnics on the east coast and has been a tradition and gathering place for three generations of the Richmond Armenian community.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Richmond “Vrej” Gomideh chair Dr. Murad Kerneklian and treasurer Bedros C. Bandazian, longtime members, welcomed the enthusiastic participation of secretary Sosy Bouroujian. Bouroujian has been a shining example of the new generation of membership since joining the ARF and also serves on the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region Board of Directors. Active in ANCA circles, Bouroujian has met with congressional leaders and conducted outreach in Richmond and the east coast to promote the Armenian Hai Tahd mission.

The picnic began in the early afternoon with an active crowd of participants coming and going throughout the day. The Honorable Betsy Carr, an esteemed member of the Virginia House of Delegates and a strong supporter of the Richmond Armenian community and Hai Tahd, paid a visit to the picnic.

Preparations took place over many days prior to the event with members of the Richmond community assisting. The menu featured a chicken and losh kebab combo dinner with rice pilaf, pita bread and salad. Compliments were extended to the chefs for preparing the delicious food, specifically Sona, Seta and Seran Kerneklian, third-generation Armenians in Richmond and loyal ARF supporters. Working at the grill were Murad Kerneklian, Charles Evranian, Yeghia Bouroujian and Diran Bandazian. Members of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) “Houys” chapter assisted with serving and at the cash register. The ARS also had a dessert table replete with Armenian delicacies.

Avetik Topchyan and Raffi Bandazian played Armenian music for everyone’s listening and dancing pleasure. Later in the afternoon, special guest singer Lily Kupelian from Los Angeles surprised the crowd with an incredible rendition of “Giligia” followed by “Krookner,” accompanying herself on acoustic guitar. The St. James Armenian Church children’s dance group also performed several Armenian dances.

The ANC of Richmond was also graced by the attendance of the ANCA interns visiting from Washington D.C. The interns expressed their appreciation for attending and described the work they strive to complete in Washington. They joined the band for a boisterous rendition of “Kini Litz.” This visit by the interns is a tradition which was started many years ago by ANCA communications director Elizabeth Chouldjian.

The highlight of the day was when well-known writer Boghos Kupelian gave a rousing, nationalistic speech in Armenian. Kupelian acknowledged the work of the Armenian community of Richmond and praised its efforts on behalf of the Armenian people. His son Roger Kupelian read a brief translation of the speech in English.

Bedros Bandazian closed with strong remarks reminding everyone of the importance of the ARF in the history of the Armenian nation. Bandazian stressed that the ARF mission is a positive direction for the Armenian nation and will survive.

The ANC of Richmond thanks its supporters for their continuing financial support of events in Richmond, Virginia. Without this support, both financially and materially, the ANC mission in Richmond, Virginia could not continue.