NAASR to host lecture by Dr. Christina Maranci on “Wall Painting in Ani, Horomos and Mren”

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will present a hybrid (in-person and online) lecture by Dr. Christina Maranci, Mashtots Professor of Armenian Studies at Harvard University, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) / 4:30 pm (Pacific), titled “Wall Painting in Ani, Horomos, and Mren: Findings and Remarks.” This program is made possible through the generous support of the Dadourian Foundation.

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

This lecture will present findings concerning the wall paintings in the city and surrounding area of Ani. It will specifically address the painting programs at the tomb of Tigran Honents and the church of Surb Grigor Abughamrents in Ani, the church of Surb Geworg at the Monastery of Hoṙomos and the Cathedral at Mṙen, demonstrating how much is hidden behind the whitewash of these well-known monuments. The talk highlights the importance of combining technological innovations with knowledge of the conventions of Armenian art and texts, as well as traditional methods of visual and comparative analysis.

Dr. Maranci is the Mashtots Professor of Armenian Studies at Harvard University, appointed in both the Departments of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations and the History of Art and Architecture. She is the author of four books and over 100 articles and essays on medieval Armenian art and architecture, including most recently, The Art of Armenia (Oxford, 2018). Her 2015 monograph, Vigilant Powers: Three Churches of Early Medieval Armenia (Brepols, 2015) won the Karen Gould Prize for Art History from the Medieval Academy of America as well as the Sona Aronian Prize for best Armenian Studies monograph from the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR). She is co-founder of East of Byzantium, a workshop and lecture series designed to support doctoral students working on the Christian East, and currently serves as president of the Society for Armenian Studies (SAS).