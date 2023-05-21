In Memory of Betty Boole

Betty (Papazian) Boole of Wellesley, formerly of Watertown and Waltham, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2023, at age 93. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, George Boole of Wellesley and her three children Philip Boole (Kathryn) of Medfield; Donna Boole Yerganian (Richard) of Medfield; and Dana Boole (Lauren) of Raleigh, NC. Betty is also survived by her sister Astrid Bozkurtian of Belmont. She was the adored Nana to seven grandchildren: Sarah Boole Murphy (Stephen) of Boston; Matthew Boole (Lee) of New Canaan, CT; Eric Boole of New York, NY; Nicole Yerganian Woeste (Matthew) of Darien, CT; Scott Yerganian (Christine) of Newton; Kelsey Boole Owen (Brewer) of Raleigh, NC; and Taylor Boole of New York, NY. Finally, she is survived by seven glorious great grandchildren, as well as her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Carol Kasparian of Lincoln and Mazie Diran of Belmont.

Betty was born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts to Eskoohi and Tatevos Papazian. She was gifted with a beautiful voice, and she developed this talent in high school and in the Church of Our Savior choir. She attended the New England Conservatory of Music, majoring in voice.

She was proud of her Armenian heritage and an active member of the Armenian Memorial Church, Armenian Women’s Educational Club, and Armenian Women’s Welfare Association.

Betty’s kindness, love and compassion had no bounds. She was an angel of God and devoted to her husband, children, cherished grandchildren, sisters, relatives and friends. She was passionate about classical music, gardening, antiquing, needlepoint and welcoming family and friends around her bountiful dinner table. For everyone in Betty’s presence – whether day to day or for a fleeting glimpse – they knew she was someone special.

A family visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, MA. Funeral services are scheduled on Friday, May 26 and 10 a.m. at Armenian Memorial Church, followed by interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the New England Conservatory of Music and/or Armenian Memorial Church.