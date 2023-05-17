Congressional Armenian Genocide remembrances raise alarms over renewed genocide against Artsakh

WASHINGTON, DC – US Senators and Representatives, in Armenian Genocide remembrances in Washington, DC and across the United States this April, raised alarms over renewed attempts by Azerbaijan to ethnically cleanse Artsakh, a continuation of the genocidal campaign against Armenians started more than a century ago by the Ottoman Turks, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“Members of Congress spoke with a single voice this April: ‘Stop Azerbaijan from committing a second Armenian Genocide against the indigenous Christian Armenians of Artsakh,’” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “We thank each and every legislator who raised their voices and rolled up their sleeves – in remembrance of those lost, and, more urgently, in the spirit of those who can still be saved.”

There were statements from Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Ranking Member Jim Risch (R-ID), Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Democrat Jack Reed (D-RI), as well as Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and David Valadao (R-CA), among many others including Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); and Representatives Salud Carbajal (D-CA), Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Troy Carter (D-LA), Judy Chu (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), Katherine Clark (D-MA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Tom Kean (R-NJ), Young Kim (R-CA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), John Larson (D-CT), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Susie Lee (D-NV), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Betty McCollum (D-MN), Jim McGovern (D-MA), Rob Menendez (D-NJ), Grace Meng (D-NY), Seth Moulton (D-MA), Kevin Mullin, Burgess Owens (R-UT), Scott Peters (D-CA), Katie Porter (D-CA), Mike Quigley (D-IL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Linda Sanchez (D-CA), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Adam Smith (D-WA), Abigail Spanberger, Michelle Steel (R-CA), Haley Stevens, Dina Titus (D-NV), Lori Trahan (D-MA), David Trone (D-MD) and David Valadao (R-CA).

Senator Schumer and Senator Menendez offered remarks at the annual Times Square Armenian Genocide observance, attended by thousands. In California, Rep. Judy Chu, Rep. Schiff and Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) offered remarks at a variety of commemorative events as did Senator Reed at the Rhode Island commemorative event, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) at the Michigan commemoration, and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) in Worcester, MA.

On April 19th, US Senate and House of Representatives members joined with Armenian American community leaders, genocide-prevention coalition partners and diplomats representing Armenia and Artsakh in a standing-room-only Capitol Hill remembrance of the Armenian Genocide and condemning Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions against Artsakh. Participating in the solemn observance were Senator Menendez, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Senator Alex Padilla; Speaker Emeritus Pelosi, Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone, Adam Schiff and David Valadao and Representatives: Judy Chu, Jim Costa, Young Kim, Mike Lawler, Seth Magaziner (D-RI), Grace Meng (D-NY), Katie Porter (D-CA), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Brad Sherman, Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and Dina Titus. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Kevin Mullin (D-CA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), also joined in the solemn Armenian Genocide remembrance.

Excerpts of Senate and House social media statements are provided below.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ): This # ArmenianGenocideRemembranceDay , we honor the memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who were systematically murdered by the Ottoman Empire. Immensely proud to have led Senate recognition & that @POTUS joined us in affirming the facts of this ultimate evil. #NeverAgain. As we stand with the Armenian community worldwide, we turn our attention to Nagorno-Karabakh. I condemn Azerbaijan’s Lachin Corridor checkpoint, which threatens to exacerbate Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians’ acute humanitarian crisis. It’s time to halt security assistance to Baku.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA): 108 years after the genocide of over 1.5 million Armenian men, women, and children, we still feel their pain across generations. On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we must vow to never allow this atrocity to happen again.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI): As we mark Armenian Remembrance Day, we honor the memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who were killed in the genocide and recommit ourselves to ensuring such a tragedy never happens again. The Armenian community remains resilient — and I’m proud to stand with them.

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI): Solemnly observing Armenian Remembrance Day w/ fellow RIers. Today, we recognize the Meds Yeghern (Armenian genocide) & renew our collective pledge to never forget the 1915 systematic campaign of violence against the Armenian community by the Ottoman Empire.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID): Today, we remember the loss and pain caused by the #ArmenianGenocide and recognize the resilience of the Armenian people. I will continue to encourage the U.S. government and allies to prevent future acts of genocide.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY): Today, we remember the victims of the Armenian Genocide and their descendants. 108 years later, we honor the memories of all Armenians and stand in solidarity with the Armenian American community. We must never forget.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD): Today, we remember the lives lost during the Armenian Genocide. For too long, our nation failed to call out that terrible crime for what it was — a genocide. Under @POTUS, we finally righted that wrong. It’s a reminder to confront hate wherever & whenever it rears its ugly head.

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA): On the 108th anniversary of the Armenian genocide, we honor the memories of over 1.5 million Armenians who perished, and recognize the resilience of its survivors. I continue to stand in solidarity with the Armenian community on the Central Coast and across the country.”

Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA): Today we remember the Armenians murdered by the Ottoman Empire during the Armenian genocide. As we mourn those lost, we must stand with Armenians who continue to face violence and displacement in the present. Azerbaijan must end its unconscionable blockade of Artsakh, release Armenian POWs and we must end US military aid to the Aliyev regime. Saying “never again” is not enough, and I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure that the United States stands with ethnic Armenians against those seeking their erasure.

Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA): The Armenian genocide was one of the greatest atrocities of the 20th century. 107 years later, I recommit to combatting ALL hatred and remembering the lives and strength of the Armenian people.

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA): Today marks 108 years since the Armenian genocide. I remember & honor the 1.5 million victims of this atrocity. Honoring them must also mean standing up for Armenians today, especially as 120,000 Armenian people face persecution in Artskah due to Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI): As we mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, I remain committed to ensuring that we never forget this dark history. I’m proud to support the Armenian Genocide Education Act to ensure that the memories of those lost are never forgotten & their stories are accurately taught.

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA): As the world remembers the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide, each of us shares the responsibility of ensuring our history does not repeat itself. In remembrance of the 1.5 million souls taken from their loved ones, let us forge a future grounded in peace and justice for all.

Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA): Today I join the Armenian community in commemorating the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Let us take this time to reflect and honor the over 1.5 millions lives lost during this tragedy. We must never forget. Never again means never again.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX): This Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, I’ve joined @RepAnnaEshoo & many colleagues in co-sponsoring the Armenian Genocide Education Act. It would dedicate funding to @librarycongress to develop curriculum on this genocide for our nation’s schools—knowledge is power! 108 years after the 1915 Armenian genocide, we commemorate 1.5 million lives lost to hate. On this Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, proud descendants lay flowers at the eternal flame, and citizens of the world on every continent join in solidarity.

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA): On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, I’m proud to join @RepGusBilirakis, @RepTedLieu, and @RepDavidValadao in introducing the Armenian Genocide Education Act, bipartisan legislation to promote accurate and effective education about the Armenian Genocide. This bill preserves the legacies of my ancestors and all those who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Empire, combats genocide denial, and ensures that future generations learn the lessons of this dark chapter of history.

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX): On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we mourn the Armenians murdered, displaced, and marched to their deaths, beginning on this day 1915. Today, we also recognize the survivors who have become a part of our community & fought to have their stories told.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ): On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day we remember the 1.5 million Armenians murdered during the Meds Yeghern and recommit to speaking out against hate and preventing atrocities.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA): On the 108th anniversary of the Armenian genocide, I stand with the Armenian community to remember the 1.5 million lives lost. As a cosponsor of the Armenian Genocide Education Act, I believe we must share and teach this dark chapter in history to ensure it never happens again.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ): Today marks 108 years since the Armenian Genocide when 1.5 million were senselessly and systematically murdered. This Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we owe it to the victims, survivors, & future generations to tell the truth & work to ensure it never happens again. In Congress, I’m honored to be a member of the bipartisan Congressional Armenian Caucus and work across the aisle to stand with Armenians, including by expanding public education on the Armenian genocide, supporting humanitarian aid to Artsakh, and cutting lethal aid to Azerbaijan.

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD): Today, I join countless people around the world in remembering the 1.5 million men, women, and children who perished in the #ArmenianGenocide. May we take this day to renew our commitment to promoting democracy, peace, and human dignity around the world.

Rep. Tom Kean (R-NJ): On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day we recognize the 1.5 million Armenians massacred and countless more who were removed from their homes by the Ottoman Empire. It is a day that we recommit ourselves to ensuring a tragedy like this is never repeated.

Rep. Young Kim (R-CA): Today we remember the lives lost during the Armenian Genocide in 1915 & recommit to sharing these stories so never again means never again. I am proud to represent a vibrant Armenian American community & will work my colleagues to lift the blockade & support human rights.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL): This week, we remember the 1.5 million men, women, and children who perished in the Armenian genocide. As we honor their memory, we must reaffirm our support for the people of Armenia in the face of the aggression of Azerbaijan.

Rep. John Larson (D-CT): 108 years later, we remember the 1.5 million Armenians who were systematically murdered & displaced during the Meds Yeghern – the Armenian genocide. We must continue to condemn hate in all its forms.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY): Last night I spoke at the Armenian National Committee on America’s commemoration of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian genocide. We must not only remember the past but also support the present and future of the Armenian people. Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh is causing immense suffering to the Armenian people living there, and it is a violation of their human rights. We must work towards ending this blockade and ensuring that Artsakh has access to necessary resources like food and medicine.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA): On Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, we remember the violent atrocities that took the lives of over 1.5 million Armenian people—an estimated 75% of the Armenian population. May this dark chapter in human history strengthen our global commitment to peace and acceptance of all.”

Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV): As the representative of a large Armenian community in southern Nevada, I’m proud to stand with them as we remember the 1.5 million lives lost in the Armenian Genocide. Today, we mourn and recommit ourselves to stand with Armenia in the face of continued aggression by Azerbaijan.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA): Today marks the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, one of the most horrific losses of life in modern history. We stand with the Armenian American community in LA County and across the U.S. as they honor those who perished, and recommit to ensuring such atrocities never happen again. Proud to join @RepAnnaEshoo, @RepGusBilirakis and @RepDavidValadao in introducing the Armenian Genocide Education Act, a bipartisan bill that promotes accurate education around the Armenian Genocide.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA): Today, is the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Let us take a moment to honor the victims of this horrific moment in history.

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN): Today’s commemoration of the 108th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide is an opportunity to honor the victims, stand in solidarity with the Armenian-American community, and reject all forms of hate & bigotry—now and always.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA): On the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, I gathered with parishioners at Church of our Saviour in Worcester to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in terrible acts of hate and to commit ourselves to standing up for a stronger, more peaceful tomorrow.

Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ): As we mark 108 yrs since the Armenian Genocide, we recognize the resiliency of the Armenians who rebuilt their culture + homes in the US. In honor of the victims, some of whom’s descendants live in the 8th, we must reaffirm our commitment to remaining vigilant against hatred.

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY): This past week, I joined the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the #Armenian #Genocide. We must remember the past, but also the tragedies of today. The blockade of Artsakh must end. Rest assured I will continue to do what I can to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA): This week marks the 108th anniversary of the start of the Armenian Genocide. We all share a duty to understand this atrocity so we can prevent anything like it from happening again. That’s why I’m proud to once again sign onto the bipartisan Armenian Genocide Education Act.

Rep. Kevin Mullin (D-CA): During the Armenian Genocide, 1.5 million Armenians were murdered by the Ottoman Empire. Despite attempts to distort the truth, the stories of those who were lost live on through brave survivors. In their honor, I cosponsored Congresswoman Anna Eshoo’s Armenian Genocide Education Act to promote accurate education surrounding this horrific time in history.”

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ): Today on Capitol Hill, we honored the victims & survivors of the Armenian Genocide & acknowledged the resolve of the Armenian people. There are clear parallels between these past crimes & the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor. The U.S. must act swiftly to avert a crisis.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA): Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day honors the 1.5 million Armenians killed 108 years ago in a horrific genocide. Last year, our delegation had the solemn honor to visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial and pay respects to the men, women & children who were murdered. In 2019, Congress recognized the atrocities committed by the Ottoman Empire as genocide. When he took office, @POTUS kept his promise to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide. By affirming the history of this tragedy, we work to make sure such horror can never again happen. Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Armenia last year reaffirmed that the Congress is committed to Armenia’s stability, security and democracy. Today, and every day, America remains fully committed to this mission.

Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA): Today on #ArmenianGenocide Day of Remembrance, we commemorate the 1.5 million innocent lives lost at the end of the Ottoman Empire. I stand with Armenian communities in San Diego and across the world to say #NeverAgain and to rededicate ourselves to the fight against hate.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA): I stand with Armenians commemorating today the 1.5 million killed during the #ArmenianGenocide. Thank you ANCA for bringing us together to remember the past, reflect on the present, and renew our fight for Armenians’ remarkable future.

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL): I stand firmly with my colleagues in Congress in support of the teaching of the Armenian Genocide. It’s important to educate the public about this dark moment in history as well as honor those murdered and those who survived this unspeakable tragedy.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD): Today on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, I hope we all take a moment to remember the 1.5 million Armenians systemically murdered and that we will renew our commitment to stop genocidal violence everywhere. Together we remember the shocking losses of the Armenian people.

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA): Montebello is home to one of the first Armenian communities in Southern California, formed by survivors of the Armenian Genocide. On Saturday, I joined community members to mourn the victims of this terrible chapter in history & remind the world that hate cannot prevail.

Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD): Today, we honor the memory of the 1.5 million innocent Armenians who were deported and massacred at the hands of Ottoman-era Turkish authorities. For any and all who claim to know history and value humanity, there can be no equivocation when it comes to recognizing the Armenian Genocide. Learning from that history equips us to resist ruthless and oppressive regimes around the world and to stand strong in defense of human rights and religious freedom.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL): On this Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we remember and honor the more than 1.5 million lives that were taken by the hands of the Ottoman Empire. Today, Armenians face a new set of atrocities as hundreds of thousands endure critical shortages of food, medicine, and electricity because of Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh. We must recommit ourselves to not only remembering the Armenian Genocide, but also ensuring it never happens again.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA): Today, we remember and honor the lives of Mardiros Deovletian, Shooshan Hounanian, Azniv Totigian, Mariam Minasian, Hadji Martiros Temelian, Armenouhi Toutikian – just a few names of those lost – and the more than 1.5 million men, women, and children who lost their lives in the first genocide of the 20th century. More than 100 years ago, the Ottoman Empire systematically sought to destroy the Armenian people. The horror and brutality inflicted upon them are beyond words – infants were ripped from their mothers’ arms, fathers were murdered in front of their children, and thousands were killed outright. Despite overwhelming evidence of this methodical mass killing, Turkey has long denied the genocide and silenced those who speak the truth.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA): On this solemn day, we remember the one and a half million Armenians – over 70% of the Armenian population in the Ottoman Empire – who were deported, massacred, or marched to their death in 1915. We must never forget this terrible atrocity.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA): Today, on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we honor the memories of the more than 1.5 million Armenians murdered by the Ottoman Empire. And we condemn the continued aggression against the Armenian people by Azerbaijan.

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA): On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we honor the memories of those massacred in one of the worst acts of human evil in history and we call it what it was – a genocide. May we never forget and never allow such a tragedy to be repeated.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI): Saturday night, I joined the MI Armenian community to commemorate the 1.5 million Armenians murdered during the 1915 genocide. The U.S. stands firm with the generations of Armenians who have fought against those attempting to rewrite history. May we always remember the past and fight against hate today.

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV): #TeamTitus joined Honorary Consul Andy Armenian and @ANCA_DC to recognize the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide which took 1.5 million lives. Now we must continue to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression in Artsakh against the Armenian people.

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA): Today on the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we honor the more than 1.5 million lives lost. As a cosponsor of the Armenian Genocide Education Act, I believe we must remember this dark chapter in history and educate future generations so it never happens again.

Rep. David Trone (D-MD): Today, we remember the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide that took the lives of 1.5 million individuals. We can never forget this horrific part of history and we must reflect on the resilience and strength of the Armenian people.

Rep. David Valadao (R-CA): Today, on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we recognize the 1.5 million Armenians persecuted by the Ottoman Empire and recommit to ensuring a tragedy like this never happens again. Today, I joined my colleagues @RepAnnaEshoo @RepGusBilirakis & @RepTedLieu to introduce the Armenian Genocide Education Act, a bipartisan bill to preserve the memory of those who were killed and ensure Americans have accurate information about the Armenian Genocide.