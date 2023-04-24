Armenian Memorial Church to host 34th annual fair

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Memorial Church of Watertown will hold its annual fair on Friday, May 19 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, from noon to 7 p.m. (rain or shine) on church grounds (32 Bigelow Avenue)

Visitors will have two days to enjoy Armenian beef, chicken and losh (ground meat) kebab dinners complete with sauce, rice pilaf, salad and pita bread. Meatless meals will also be available. Visitors may enjoy eating at tables under the tent or purchase take-out orders. There will also be an Armenian delicacies table with a variety of gourmet specialties, including baklava, kadayif, choreg and boureg.

This fundraiser, which is in its 34th year, and is the church’s largest. Every year, the church designates 10 percent of its proceeds to a worthy charity. This year, funds will support Syria’s earthquake relief efforts through the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA).