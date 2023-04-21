Literary Lights to feature American Wildflowers by Susan Barba

The International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center are happy to announce their next Literary Lights event, featuring Susan Barba, editor of American Wildflowers: A Literary Field Guide. The event will take place on May 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) in Belmont, Massachusetts. Barba will be joined by Dr. Jesse S. Arlen, the inaugural postdoctoral research fellow in Armenian Christian Studies and director of the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center.

American Wildflowers, edited by Barba and illustrated by Leanne Shapton, is a literary anthology filled with classic and contemporary poems, essays and letters inspired by wildflowers—perfect for writers, artists and botanists alike.

Literary Lights is a monthly reading series, held from February to November in a mixed online and in-person format, featuring new works of literature by Armenian authors. Audience members are invited to read along with the series.