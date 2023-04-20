New Jersey’s “Rebirth” honors Armenian nation’s fallen heroes

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ—On Saturday, March 25, Hamazkayin of New Jersey, together with the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) “Agnouni,” Bergen “Armenouhi” and “Shakeh” Chapters of New Jersey, AYF-YOARF New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter and Homenetmen of New Jersey presented a spectacular, sold-out event “Rebirth,” dedicated to the fallen heroes of our homeland.

A procession of flags and drums by the Homenetmen scouts and members of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) opened the program, followed by the national anthems of the United States, Artsakh and Armenia.

The beautifully curated and star studded program was filled with patriotic songs and traditional dances. Composer and oud master Ara Dinkjian mesmerized the audience with his renditions of popular national songs. World-renowned duduk player Arsen Petrosyan offered the deep and melancholy ancient music of Armenia. Artsakh’s gifted poet Hermine Avagyan read her original pieces and gave the audience a glimpse of everyday life in Artsakh under siege by Azerbaijan. With his captivating and rich voice, Arabo Ispiryan’s performance reminded the audience of the Armenian nation’s ultimate sacrifice for its freedom and independence. Nune Yesayan also took the stage with her electrifying songs that brought audience members to their feet.

The highlight of the program was the Hamazkayin Nayiri Dance Ensemble. Under the direction of Barkev Sanossian, over 100 dancers ages 3-30 performed national and folk dances dressed in splendid traditional Armenian costume. Ethnographer Gagik Ginosyan traveled from Armenia to assist in training the dancers. Ginosyan performed the intricate knife dance “Chalme” with Mkitar Hakobyan on the dumbeg.

The Rebirth Committee extends its gratitude to the performers and musical artists who participated in this event and the donors and community members who made it a success.