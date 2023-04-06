In Memory of Rose Ghoughasian

Rose (Voskanian) Ghoughasian of Belmont passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023 with her family by her side.

Daughter of the late Hamazasp and Shoghik Voskanian. Beloved wife of the late Souren Ghoukasian. Devoted mother of Arlet Ashjian and her husband Apo; and Alfred Ghoughasian. Cherished grandmother of Alina, Garineh and Vrej Ashjian. Proud great-grandmother of Liana Rose Palanjian. Predeceased by her brothers Andranik Vosganian and Hrach Vosghanian. Survived by her sisters Adel Takvorian, Eleanora Ohanians and Aida Zarookian. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rose and Souren immigrated to the US from Tehran in 1968 with their two children Arlet and Alfred. Shortly thereafter, they settled in Belmont, Massachusetts in a home which became the primary location for many memorable celebrations. Rose quite literally always had her door wide open to welcome family and friends at any time of day. They would gather around a table filled with authentic Armenian cuisine, sing, dance and celebrate life. Both Rose and Souren dedicated many years of their lives working at the Armenian Nursing Home in Jamaica Plain—Souren as the maintenance supervisor and Rose as the primary hair stylist. She even began to see clients in her home where she had her own mini salon. Rose loved to garden and spend time outdoors, a passion she passed on to her loving son Alfred who she was so proud of. A talented woman, Rose was also a professional tailor specializing in wedding gown alterations. In 1986, when the Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston was formed, she became their official seamstress, hand-sewing intricate Armenian costumes. She was loved so dearly by the company’s members; many considered her to be a mother figure in their lives.

Rose’s favorite pastime was gathering with family for “haygagan gofeh”– a tradition which she carried on with her grandchildren who called her “amama.” She raised her grandchildren in her home where she taught them how to cook, bake, sew and knit, all while blessing them with important life lessons which they will remember and cherish forever. One of her proudest moments was when she became a great-grandmother to her namesake Liana Rose Palanjian, who she loved so dearly. Rose was the epitome of elegance, grace, class and strength. She will be immensely missed by family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Monday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. At the request of the family, there are no visiting hours. Interment at Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church or Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston (PO Box 490 Newton, MA 02546).