Applications now open for Junior Seminar 2023

The Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern Region (AYF-YOARF) Junior Seminar Council (JSC) is thrilled to announce that applications are now open for Junior Seminar 2023. This year’s Junior Seminar will take place over Memorial Day weekend from May 26 to May 29 at Ligonier Camp and Conference Center in Ligonier, Pennsylvania.

For those attending Junior Seminar for the first time this year, the Armenian Youth Foundation has announced that it will be sponsoring the attendance of 100 AYF-ER members.

This year, the JSC chose the theme “Ճամբայ Բացէք” (Jampa Patsek) “Դաշնակցութեան Ճամբայ Բացէք.” We’ve memorized the words and sing it often. We take an oath to uphold the message set by our federation’s anthem, and now, unfortunately, our juniors are experiencing the urgency of “Ճամբայ Բացէք” in the literal and metaphorical sense. As Armenians, it is in our blood to always fight through challenges and find our way around various obstacles set by our adversaries. We’ve had to pave every path necessary to not only survive, but to constantly thrive. Our juniors must feel their responsibility to continue our պայքար (eternal struggle) against everything that challenges their culture and identity as well as fighting to open our roads and pave our way back to our sacred lands of Artsakh.

More information will be released in the coming weeks. Questions, comments and concerns can be e-mailed to seminar@ayf.org.

AYF Juniors (Ages 10-16)

LIT (Age 17)

AYF Seniors (Ages 18-28)

First time campers will apply through a private link that will be shared on a first-come first-served basis. E-mail seminar@ayf.org to inquire.

Rate for AYF members who apply between March 29 – April 30 | Juniors -$130, LIT/Seniors – $135

Rate for AYF members who apply between May 1 – May 17 | Juniors – $145, LIT/Seniors – $150