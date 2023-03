In Memory of Hourig (Azirian) Kalebdjian

Hourig (Azirian) Kalebdjian, beloved mother, grandmother and sister passed away on March 2, 2023 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her daughter Nora and Viken Hovsepian and daughter, Arev; daughter Niva and Benjamin Clark and children, Patil and Kyle; brother Missak and Lena Azirian; and all Kalebdjian, Azirian, Hovsepian and Clark families, relatives and friends.

Her memorial service was held on Saturday, March 11 at Holy Martyrs Church in Encino, CA. Funeral services were private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ANCA-WR, 104 N. Belmont, Suite 200, Glendale, CA 91206.