ANC of Artsakh’s Gev Iskajyan to discuss current challenges in ANC of Eastern MA webinar

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Eastern Massachusetts is hosting a webinar on the current situation in Artsakh. The free and open online event will be held on Thursday, March 16, at 8:00 p.m.

This online presentation, hosted by Garen Chiloyan, will feature ANC of Artsakh representative Gev Iskajyan directly from Stepanakert, who will discuss “Current Challenges Faced by the Armenians of Artsakh.”

A native of Los Angeles, Iskajyan previously served as the chairperson of the Armenian Youth Federation – Western Region and as a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Committee of the Western United States. Additionally, he is the former editor of Haytoug magazine. Iskajyan currently resides in Artsakh and serves as the executive director of the newly-established ANC of Artsakh.

The audience will have the opportunity to engage the speaker in a Q&A session following the presentation.