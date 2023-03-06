Literary Lights to feature A Book, Untitled by translator Deanna Cachoian-Schanz

NEW YORK, NY—The International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center are happy to announce the second event of their reading series Literary Lights, featuring Deanna Cachoian-Schanz, translator of A Book, Untitled – written by Shushan Avagyan. Cachoian-Schanz will be joined by Dr. Lisa Gulesserian, Preceptor on Armenian Language and Culture at Harvard University.

The event will take place on March 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, at the Guild Hall of the Diocesan Center in New York City.

Launched in February 2023 with Taleen Voskuni’s Sorry, Bro, Literary Lights is a monthly reading series, which will be held until November in a mixed online and in-person format, featuring new works of literature by Armenian authors. Audience members are invited to read along with the series.

A Book, Untitled unfolds an imagined encounter between two early 20th century feminist writers, Zabel Yesayan and Shushanik Kurghinian, juxtaposed with a conversation between the author and a friend.