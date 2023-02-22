Support the Hairenik and Armenian Weekly Special Issue Magazine

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Hairenik and Armenian Weekly newspapers are pleased to announce the return of the Special Issue magazine this spring after several years of a pause due to the pandemic and crises in our homeland.

In light of current events, the magazine will address the importance of Armenian Genocide education and the diaspora, among other relevant topics. Current research, as well as commentary, analysis and reflection from experts in their respective fields will be featured in the magazine. This highly-anticipated publication will include original content on these subjects by scholars, historians, community leaders, advocates and educators.

We invite you, dear readers and supporters, to contribute to the publication of this magazine by becoming a sponsor and making a donation online.

You may also mail your donation to Hairenik Association, 80 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472.

Your dedicated support is deeply appreciated as the Hairenik Weekly and Armenian Weekly strive to continue our historic legacy and bring up-to-date and relevant news from the diaspora and the homeland to our community.