AYF Eastern Region announces 2023 Internship in Armenia program

The Armenian Youth Federation, Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States is accepting applications for the 2023 AYF Internship in Armenia program.

The program will run from June 16 through August 19.

The AYF Internship in Armenia program started in 1992 to encourage Armenians in the Diaspora to visit and volunteer in Armenia. Over the past 31 years, the AYF has sent over 180 participants and organized internships with Armenia’s universities, hospitals, clinics, health care and support centers, as well as its engineering and technology companies.

The program seeks motivated people who are willing to devote their summer to volunteer in Armenia. The Diaspora serves as a valuable resource in the growth and stability of Armenia; AYF interns can contribute to Armenia’s progress. Volunteers are placed in government agencies, private companies and NGOs related to their career paths and interests; there are internships available in almost every field. During the week, interns volunteer at their assigned internship. On the weekends, interns embark on tours outside of Yerevan, including overnight trips to Artsakh and Javakhk. The internship director will also provide opportunities for interns to attend weekly lecture series, cultural events and other activities in which the interns may show interest. All applicants must be between 18 and 28 years of age and have a valid passport. AYF membership is not necessary.

The application deadline is March 1, 2023.

Please contact the 2023 Central Internship Council via email at internship@ayf.org if you have any questions.