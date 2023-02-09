ARF of Boston to host webinar with Arthur Martirosyan

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The ARF of Boston will be hosting a webinar on the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh. This free and open online event will be held on Thursday, February 16, at 7:00 PM.

This webinar, hosted by Dr. Ara Nazarian, will feature Arthur Martirosyan, an expert in negotiations and ethnopolitical conflicts. It is clear that the Armenian nation is at a historical crossroads, where the independent state and its very identity are at stake. Martirosyan’s presentation, entitled “Whither Armenia? Reading the Negotiation Game, Thinking in Scenarios,” will provide an analysis of the negotiation processes in the past few years and potential scenarios that may unravel going forward, and what it would take to avoid the traps of becoming a gubernia or a vilayet.

A graduate of St. Petersburg University and Yale University, Martirosyan is a negotiation, communication and leadership trainer and consultant. After joining the Conflict Management Group (CMG) in 1994, for 18 years he worked with Professor Roger Fisher, the founder of the Harvard Negotiation Project, on several projects in the former Soviet Union and the Middle East. In his 29-year career as a negotiation specialist, Mr. Martirosyan has been involved in the design and implementation of a series of strategic assistance projects in the complex ethnopolitical conflicts of Chechnya (Russian Federation), South Ossetia, and Abkhazia (Georgia), Israel-Palestine, Iraq, and Russia-Ukraine. In the 1990s, as a Co-Director of the Network of Early Warning and Ethnological Monitoring of Conflict in the FSU, he authored analytical articles on the status of conflicts and negotiation processes in the Caucasus and designed innovative approaches to studying the impact of stereotyping on negotiations and the role of media in transforming cognitive and attitudinal aspects of public opinion on conflicts. Mr. Martirosyan has managed the Israeli Palestinian Negotiation Partners program that engaged senior technical advisors to the top decision-makers of the sides in a joint negotiation skills development process. From 2001 to 2008, he was the Director of The Momentum Program: Leadership Culture Change in the Former Soviet Union (FSU). In eight years, hundreds of senior young policymakers from Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Ukraine went through training in leadership, negotiation, and communication skills at The Roger Fisher House in Cambridge, MA. From 2004 to 2019, he supervised several highly successful projects of building networks of professional negotiators in Iraq, Kosovo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and South Sudan. From 2017 to 2021 he trained and engaged over two hundred senior Ukrainian military officers and community leaders in civil-military dialogue projects.

The audience will have the opportunity to engage the speaker in a Q&A session following the presentation. For all questions and additional information, please contact the ARF of Boston at sardarabad@arfeastusa.com.