In Memory of Murad “Mardy” Kozelian

Murad “Mardy” Kozelian of Belmont died on February 6, 2023. Devoted husband of the late Virginia Bekarian Kozelian. Father of John and his wife Julie; Murad Jr., and Janet Pelosi her husband Michael. Loving grandfather of Olive, Alex and Adam Kozelian; Danielle, Lee Lee and Malachi Kozelian; Jami and Rachel Pelosi.

Mardy was a Belmont, MA resident and the longtime owner of Watertown Sunoco Service Station in Coolidge Square in Watertown, MA for over 40 years.

Mardy was born in 1932 in Amman, Jordan to Hovaness and Mary Bakalian Kozelian. In 1955 he immigrated to the United States, spending two years in the Chicago area and later moving to Watertown, MA. In 1957 he met his wife, Virginia Bekarian. They wed on January 1, 1961 and had three children: John, Murad Jr., and Janet.

Mardy had an incredibly strong work ethic, proven by being the first of his family to come to America and provide a wonderful life in Belmont, MA for his family. One of his great pleasures was spending time at his Falmouth Heights Cape house, where he loved to relax and enjoy the beach life when he was not working.

As time passed, he enjoyed spending time with his growing family as he eventually became a grandfather to eight grandchildren. Things changed in 2008 when his 47 year marriage was cut short with the death of Virginia in 2008. She was 72 years old.

After his wife’s passing, Mardy took the initiative to provide all of the Armenian cooking for the family. He loved to cook the family’s favorite delicacies so that they would not be lost. If there is a memory in Armenian families, it is the food! Without him, that memory would not have existed for his grandchildren.

Mardy is survived by one sister, two brothers, his late wife’s brother and sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Murad H. Kozelian to support cancer research and patient care.

Visiting hours will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, on Saturday, February 11 from noon – 2 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Bedrosian Funeral Home starting at 2:00 p.m.