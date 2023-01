In Memory of Taniel Aram Nishanian

Taniel Aram Nishanian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative, and friend, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 29 at 2 p.m. at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 19300 Ford Rd., Dearborn, MI 48128.

His is survived by his:

Wife, Makroohi (Injejikian) Nishanian

Daughters, Maria and Tina Nishanian

Grandchildren, Shant and Alex Boyadjian

Sister, Verkin Gholdoian and family

Brother, Hovsep and Lena Nishanian and family

Sister, Vartouhi and Dr. Berj Nercessian and family

Sister in law, Zarmouhi Nishanian

Niece, Silva and Jack Demirjian and family

Nephew, Ara Nishanian and family

Nephew, John and Pat Nishanian and family

Nephew, Mike and Dawn Nishanian and family

And all Nishanian, Manoogian, Andonian, Tootikian, Ghazourian, Kzirian, Injejikian, Mahroukian, Karadolian, Garabedian, Halajian and Chanakian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sarkis Armenian Church, 19300 Ford Rd., Dearborn, MI 48128 or the Children of Armenia Fund, 149 5th Ave Suite 500, New York, NY 10010.

Memorial lunch will follow at La Pita Mediterranean Restaurant, located at 22681 Newman St., Dearborn, MI 48124.