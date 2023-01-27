In Memory of Gregory “Teddy” Tevekelian

Gregory “Teddy” Tevekelian passed away peacefully yet unexpectedly at home in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 22, 2023. He had recently lived with his daughter and her family during an extended period of declining health, including dementia.

Teddy was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in October 1944 to Haig and Lucy Tevekelian (Tutunjian). Along with older brother Kevork, Teddy was raised in a loving environment in Belmont, MA surrounded by many Armenian friends and relatives. Frequent family gatherings were the foundation for Teddy’s gregarious nature. He was immensely proud of his Armenian heritage and was happiest when enjoying Armenian music, dance, food and camaraderie.

After graduating from Belmont High School, Teddy briefly served in the United States Coast Guard. For many years, he worked for his family’s dry-cleaning business in Belmont, later operating his own businesses as well. Over the years, Teddy served in many different professional capacities. He worked in the construction and livery businesses, was a private yacht captain, ran his own towing business, and in his later years, joined Watertown Ford in the parts department.

Wherever he went, Teddy was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. He will be remembered by family and friends for his positive outlook, carefree and adventurous spirit, and being full of life.

Teddy is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Tevekelian) Keller of Charlotte, NC and her husband, Charlie; his grandsons, Benji & Charlie Jr.; brother Kevork Tevekelian, Sr. and fiancé Sandra Boroyan; and nieces and nephews Jennifer (Boudreau) Tevekelian, Josh Tevekelian and wife Diana, Janeen (Tevekelian) Bazarian, and Alana (Tevekelian) Counts and her husband Roger Counts. He is also survived by his loving great nieces and nephews Andrew, Derek, and Kyle Tevekelian, Avo and Armen Bazarian, Devin and Izabella Counts, and Aline Tevekelian.

Teddy was preceded in death by parents Haig Kevork Tevekelian, an Armenian Genocide survivor from Malatya, Armenia (present day Turkey), and Lucy (Tutunjian) Tevekelian of Granite City, IL; former wife Patricia (Najarian) Dixon of Virginia Beach, VA; nephew Kevork Tevekelian, Jr. of Shrewsbury, MA; and great nephew Greyson Counts of Morehead City, NC.

A Celebration of Life and prayer service will be held on Friday, February 17, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home at 558 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Rev. Fr. Antranig Baljian of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church will preside over prayer at 6:00pm. A private burial will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Teddy very much enjoyed the companionship of his beloved Yorkshire Terriers over the years, whether joining him on RV journeys to Maine or boating around New England and on the Charles River. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Teddy’s name to MSPCA Angell Animal Care and Adoption Center, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.