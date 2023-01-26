Negotiation and Leadership Course: Dealing with Challenging Tactics and Problems Effectively

BELMONT, Mass. — Professionals from all fields are encouraged to apply to the NAASR Negotiation and Leadership Course. During this two-day program, participants will have the opportunity to learn new negotiation and leadership skills, engage with experts in conflict resolution, and expand their network. The program will explore both theory and practice, and equip participants with new tools to better resolve conflicts in their professional and personal lives. The objective is to empower participants to communicate effectively and resolve disputes across a variety of contexts. The program will be held from February 25-26 at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building at 395 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478.

The Negotiation and Leadership Course was initiated by Judith Saryan and Narine Karapetyan as a result of their travel to Armenia and Artsakh in 2019. “We realized there was a great demand and need for negotiation and leadership skills development after various discussions with local individuals, organizations, and institutions,” said Saryan. They agreed that such an initiative is important and timely, more than ever in Armenia and in the Diaspora. The first Negotiation and Leadership Course was held at the TUMO Center in Yerevan in August, 2021.

Karapetyan is an international negotiation and mediation senior advisor and trainer, who has over a decade of experience offering intensive conflict resolution training courses. “We want to offer participants a unique opportunity to hone their negotiation and leadership skills in an interactive environment of simulations, coaching, demonstrations, group exercises and peer exchange,” she explained.

Space is limited. For more information on the program and application process, please contact negotiationandleadership@gmail.com.