Literary Lights to launch with Sorry, Bro author Taleen Voskuni

The International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center are launching their reading series Literary Lights with an event featuring Taleen Voskuni, author of Sorry, Bro.

Voskuni will be in conversation with J.P. Der Boghossian, the founder of the Queer Armenian Library and host of the podcast This Queer Book Saved My Life!

The event will take place on Zoom on February 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM Eastern.

Literary Lights is a monthly reading series, held from February to November in a mixed online and in-person format, featuring new works of literature by Armenian authors. Audience members are invited to read along with the series.

Sorry, Bro chronicles the journey of an Armenian-American woman who rediscovers her roots and embraces who she really is, in “a bighearted queer rom-com uniquely inflected with Armenian American culture” by debut author Taleen Voskuni (Publishers Weekly).