In Memory of John K. “Bully” Takian

John K. “Bully” Takian, Jr., 85, of Cranston, passed away with family by his side on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, RI. He was the devoted husband of the late Stella A. (Markarian) for 50 memorable years. John was the son of the late John K. and Geneve (Nigohosian) Takian, Sr., both of whom emigrated to the United States from Armenia.

John graduated from Central High School in 1956 and was a charter member of the Alumni Association. He graduated from Coyne Electrical Technical School in Boston, Massachusetts and had a successful 40-year career as owner and operator of Nationwide Electric in Providence, RI. After selling his business, he served as property manager for Bliss Properties until his retirement in 2020.

John was extremely proud of his heritage as an Armenian American. Born to a mother who survived the Armenian Genocide, he was a devoted member of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence, RI and was dedicated to serving his church and the Armenian community. John served on the altar, led the church’s annual picnic, supported its holiday bazaar and was an active member of the Sts. Vartanantz Church Board of Trustees, where he served as chairman. John was instrumental in fundraising campaigns to improve and sustain the church, most importantly the establishment of the Sts. Vartanantz Church Endowment Fund which will ensure the financial viability of the church for generations to come. John was a member and president of the Armenian Youth Federation and was also honored by the Armenian National Committee of RI at Cranston City Hall in 2016 as an individual who brought honor and pride to Armenian Americans.

John was an avid sports enthusiast and participant. In his youth, he played varsity football, was a member of the Central High School varsity wrestling team which won the state championship, and was inducted into the Central High School Hall of Fame. He coached the Sts. Vartanantz Church basketball team for 10 years and coached Cranston American Little League Baseball for eight years, where he also served as president. John was a passionate Yankee and Patriots fan.

John was raised a Freemason in 1959 and became Past Master of the former What Cheer Lodge #21 F.&A.M., currently Adelphoi Lodge #33 F.&A.M. of Riverside, in 1968, 1988, 2000 and 2001. In 1991, Worshipful Takian received the Rhode Island Grand Lodge Service Medal and served two terms on the RI Grand Lodge Strategic Planning Committee.

John was a member of Providence Royal Arch Chapter #1, Providence Council #1 and St. Johns Commandery #1 Knights Templar, the RI Masonic Veterans Association, East Bay Past Master Association and the Doric Chapter order of DeMolay. He was the recipient of DeMolay Legion of Honor.

John became Potentate of the RI Shriners in 2002, president of the North East Shrine Clown Association in 1995 and president of the RI Shrine Clown Unit from 1993 to 1994. His clown name was “No Name.” In 2005, he was the director general of the North East Shrine Association Field Days, which was held in Providence, RI. He was a member of the Rhode Shrine Charities Trust and chairman of the Board of Directors of Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, the Rhode Island Shrine 100 Club, Rhode Island Shrine Directors Staff, Rhode Island Shrine Marhaba Club and ROJ of Providence.

John was a 33rd Degree member of Scottish Rite Valley of Providence and served in the body of Consistory and was installed as Commander-in-Chief for two years and later created a Sovereign Grand Inspector General, honorary member of the Supreme Council in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2005 and crowned an active member in Providence, Rhode Island 2008.

John was the devoted father of Debra Pjojian and her husband Robert of Cranston and cherished grandfather of Jason Pjojian and Eric Pjojian. He is predeceased by his brother Charles “Chet” Takian.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 21 at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church with burial at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Sts. Vartanantz Church Endowment Fund, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909, or Hope Alzheimer’s Center, 25 Brayton Ave, Cranston, RI 02920.