In Memory of Rose Tashian

Rose (Karadizian) Tashian

Tashian, Rose (Karadizian) of Hudson, formerly of Waltham, died on January 15, 2023.

Beloved wife of Albert Tashian.

Devoted mother of Gary Tashian and his wife Lisa of Kissimmee, Florida; Robin Generoso and her husband John of Sudbury; and Mark Tashian and his wife Kelly of Framingham.

Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Sydney, Andrew, Adam, Kylie and Matthew.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont on Friday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Armenian Church, Belmont, MA or the Alzheimer’s Association. At the request of the family, cemetery services are private.

