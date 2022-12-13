Hamazkayin of Rhode Island and friends honor Artsakh at Paint Night

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Hamazkayin of Rhode Island held its first successful Paint Night event on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church’s Aramian Auditorium. Artist Katerina Delegas of Winchester, MA, guided the group of eager painters for the evening.

Twenty individuals of all ages came together to paint the beloved Artsakh monument, “We are our Mountains,” also known as “Tatik Papik.”

The participants were given step-by-step directions throughout the night and encouraged to add their own individual touches to make their canvases unique. At the end of the night, there was a gallery of 20 different interpretations of the iconic monument. The attendees were very happy to have created a personal piece of art that is the embodiment of our people’s resilience.

The Hamazkayin of RI thanks all the participating artists and donors for supporting its inaugural Paint Night.

As a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, the Hamazkayin always strives to preserve, nurture and promote the Armenian culture throughout the Diaspora. The Hamazkayin of RI continues its mission of supporting our heritage by hosting cultural programs and events to enrich the Armenian community.