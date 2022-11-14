In Memory of Armené Chorbajian

Armené Chorbajian of Arlington passed away on November 13, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Yervant and Yeranoohi Chorbajian and loving sister of Edward Chorbajian. She is also survived by many loving and devoted cousins in Massachusetts, New York, California and throughout the US.

Armené was a beloved elementary school teacher for 50 years at the Shamrock School in Woburn.

Funeral service will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Thursday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Wednesday, November 16 from 6 – 9 p.m. Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen’s Apostolic Church Armenian Church.