AGBU Hye Geen presents “Women Journalists at the Forefront of Empowerment”

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—AGBU Hye Geen held an international conference titled “Women Journalists at the Forefront of Empowerment” on Saturday in collaboration with the Armenian Studies Program of California State University, Northridge (CSUN).

AGBU Hye Geen was founded in 1994 as a non-profit, women-led organization that assists underserved pregnant women in Armenia and Artsakh. Earlier this month, AGBU Hye Geen opened its ninth Pregnant Women’s Center in Armenia—an announcement made by AGBU Hye Geen founder Sona Yacoubian to a roaring applause.

Six Armenian women journalists were featured: local broadcast journalist Ellina Abovian, French Armenian journalist Astrig Agopian, Weekly staff writer Lillian Avedian, freelance journalist Liz Ohanesian, Los Angeles Times reporter Alene Tchekmedyian and Artsakh native and author Lika Zakaryan.

The conference began with remarks by Dr. Vahram Shemmassian, CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program director. He represented the campus along with Suren Seropian, Director of Development of the College of Humanities, and CSUN undergraduate and Weekly contributor Jane Partizpanyan.

“We need a renaissance of sorts,” said Dr. Shemmassian, referring to societies’ lapse in morality. “The Armenian Studies Program is proud to partner with the AGBU Hye Geen and the Young Circle in organizing today’s important international conference.”

In her remarks, Nellie Yacoubian, AGBU Hye Geen event chair, emphasized the organization’s long-standing relationship with CSUN and highlighted the important work of AGBU Hye Geen’s maternity centers in the homeland.

Ohanesian was the first panelist to address attendees. A DJ by night and a Los Angeles-based arts and culture writer by day, Ohanesian’s presentation focused on the understanding of diaspora and the lack of Armenian visibility in Los Angeles despite its large population.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to explain the whole concept of diaspora to people and explain that this person is from Iran or Lebanon or Syria or Egypt but is an Armenian,” said Ohanesian. “It’s something that arts and culture journalism can help explain to people,” she continued.

Tchekmedyian regularly covers the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for the LA Times. She went into depth about the stonewalling and the dangers that journalists face in tense political climates. “I’ve once had a door slammed in my face,” she recalled. Tchekmedyian also shared how she became the center of a media storm this past spring when embattled Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who was on Tuesday’s ballot for re-election, alluded to criminal charges against Tchekmedyian for her coverage of leaked security footage of a deputy allegedly kneeling on a handcuffed inmate.

In addition to local news, the homeland was also a resounding theme during the conference. Avedian, the author of Journey to Tatev and a graduate student at New York University, led the trend with moving stories from her research about several Artsakh women navigating their war-torn lives. Avedian used their voices to highlight the “invisible labor” of motherhood and caretaking in times of war. “There is a widespread perception in Armenia that men sacrifice the most in wartime. [Yet] women take on a diverse set of roles and responsibilities in wartime, both in the military and in the home,” stated Avedian.

Unfortunately, Abovian and Agopian ultimately were unable to participate in-person, as Abovian had a scheduling conflict and Agopian had just landed in Ukraine to report on the ongoing war. They still both managed to submit video presentations.

Abovian, a KTLA-5 broadcast reporter, gave uplifting advice for budding journalists. Agopian, for her part, discussed the ups and downs of freelance work, her coverage of the Artsakh War and the human side of conflict.

Zakaryan, who is traveling to promote the new film Invisible Republic based on her book 44 Days: Diary from an Invisible War, shared her journey to journalism, which is a new endeavor for her, the actualization of her book and film, as well as her experiences living through the 44-day war. “In Artsakh, everyone feels pressure to be strong,” she expressed, “But you need to talk, you need to take [your emotions] out somehow. That’s why I was also writing those [diary entries].”

The event wrapped up with remarks by Sona Yacoubian and Partizpanyan. “Standing in this room, being surrounded by so many like-minded Armenians reminds me of why we are still here today,” said Partizpanyan. “Because everyday, Armenians wake up and choose to come together. They choose to not let their culture or their voices die out. And these women are at the forefront of that battle.”