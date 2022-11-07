The Territory to be screened at Worcester State University

WORCESTER, Mass.—The Worcester State University Human Rights Center, Philosophy Department, Office of Multicultural Affairs, PH 241 Genocide and Human Rights course and The International Institute of Genocide and Human Rights Studies (a division of The Zoryan Institute) will present a remote viewing of internationally celebrated and award-winning documentary film The Territory. The screening will be held on Wednesday, November 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the North-South Auditorium at the Student Center at Worcester State University. The film’s field producer Paula Moura will introduce the in-person showing and will participate in an interactive discussion following the film at 8:00 p.m.

The Territory provides an immersive on-the-ground look at the tireless fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers in the Brazilian Amazon. With awe-inspiring cinematography showcasing the titular landscape and richly textured sound design, the film takes audiences deep into the Uru-eu-wau-wau community and provides unprecedented access to the farmers and settlers illegally burning and clearing the protected Indigenous land. Partially shot by the Uru-eu-wau-wau people, the film relies on vérité footage captured over three years as the community risks their lives to set up their own news media team in the hopes of exposing the truth.

Moura is a climate and environmental reporter at WBUR, the National Public Radio station based at Boston University. She holds a master’s degree from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism of the City University of New York.

For remote access to view the film anytime between November 9 at 6:30 p.m. and November 16 at 8:00 p.m., email htheriault@worcester.edu.