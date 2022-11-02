Oshagan honored by Caribbean Community Service Center at annual Forget Columbus Day awards fundraiser

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — New Michigan Media Director and Wayne State University associate professor Hayg Oshagan was honored by the Caribbean Community Service Center at its 5th annual Forget Columbus Day awards fundraiser at the Kola Lounge on October 15.

Oshagan received the center’s 2022 Community Service award with Christine Sauve for their work on the city of Detroit’s Immigration Task Force.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates the contributions of individuals or organizations to the Caribbean community in the areas of community service, professional development, entertainment and sports, arts and culture.

“I have always believed, regardless of whether you’re Jamaican, Senegalese or Armenian, that when we work together, we are all that much stronger, and our diasporan communities are better able to not only survive, but also to grow and flourish,” Oshagan noted.

Keynote speaker was Professor Tannecia Stephenson, Climate Studies Group co-director and deputy dean at the University of West Indies. Others recognized at the annual event were Chris Mitchell, recipient of the Professional Development award; Michigan State Senator Erica Geiss, recipient of the Community Advocate award; Mahalia Arthur-Williams, recipient of the Educational Development award; and Ralph Taylor, recipient of the Sports, Arts and Culture award.

The Caribbean Community Service Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was established in 2017 “to provide a beneficial, welcoming, and inclusive environment to Caribbean Nationals as they adapt to life in the United States.”