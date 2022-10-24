AYF-ER announces Armenian Language Workshop

The 2022 AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Central Language Council (CLC) is excited to introduce the Armenian Language Workshop. The purpose of this seminar is to bring together AYF seniors of the Eastern Region – regardless of Armenian speaking ability – for a weekend dedicated to the Armenian language.

The weekend will consist of a series of inclusive lectures, workshops, discussions and activities. The hope is to revitalize the importance of the Armenian language, break stigmas surrounding the usage of the Armenian language and provide resources for AYF members looking to strengthen their Armenian language skills. All activities for the weekend will be conducted in English, and all levels from conversational to proficient are encouraged to attend.

The first-ever Armenian Language Workshop will take place from Friday, November 18 – Sunday, November 20 at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church located at 461 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield, New Jersey 07657. Registration is $45. Participants are asked to register online.