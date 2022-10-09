In Memory of Thelma DerAvedisian

Thelma (Melkonian) DerAvedisian of Watertown died on October 8, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Jack DerAvedisian. Loving daughter of Armenian Genocide survivors, the late Vahan and Sirarpin (Arcenian) Melkonian of Van, Armenia. Sister to the late Suren, Hurire and Popken Melkonian. Sister-in-law of Virginia Melkonian. Devoted mother of Suren DerAvedisian and his wife Sharon Avakian and Christine Mardoian and her husband Jack. Loving grandmother of Kirk and his wife Tamar; Alec and his wife Sarah; Adam; Melineh and her husband Kevork Chavoush; and Adrineh and her husband Shahe. Also survived by three great-grandchildren Kaleb, Lukas and Karekin and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.

After her beloved husband’s retirement from Star Market, Thelma joined him in the business and together they opened their own grocery store chain—Jackson’s Star in the lakes region of New Hampshire and Omni Foods in Massachusetts.

During her lifetime, she was both dedicated and devoted to Armenian causes at the local, national and international level. Her local involvement included working with her husband and others to establish the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) in Watertown. At the national level, she was supportive of Camp Haiastan in Franklin, Massachusetts and made numerous gifts over the years to help strengthen and improve its facilities and programs. Thelma supported the Armenian Prelacy’s Pillars Program for many years and St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown. After the devastating 1988 earthquake in Armenia, she, like many others, sent money and supplies, including an ambulance.

Funeral service will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, Massachusetts on Thursday, October 13 at 11:00 am. Interment immediately following at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Visiting hours will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church on Thursday morning from 10:00 am – 11:00 am, immediately prior to the funeral service. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thelma’s memory can be made to St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church or Camp Haiastan, 722 Summer Street, Franklin, MA 02038.