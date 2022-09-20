Tri-state AYF chapters host rally for justice

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEW YORK, NY — The AYF-YOARF Manhattan “Moush,” New Jersey “Arsen” and New York “Hyortik” Chapters organized a rally for justice on September 15 in New York City in response to Azerbaijan’s deadly attacks and recent invasion of Armenia.

Members of the tri-state region waved the flags of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh as they shouted to condemn Azeri war crimes through the streets of Manhattan. Protesters first stopped at the Armenian Mission on 36th Street where Rita Bahnan of the Manhattan “Moush” Chapter and Isabel Hagobian of the NY “Hyortik” Chapter read a joint statement by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern Region and AYF Eastern Region. The statement calls on Armenians to rise and fight for our right to exist. It emphasizes that the struggle to save our homeland is more important than ever.

The Azerbaijani Mission was the next stop on the march. That’s where protesters continued to chant, urging the end of Azeri aggression and war crimes committed by the Aliyev regime. “The joined forces of the Greater NY Armenian community protesting the continued genocidal acts on Armenia by Azerbaijan were a representation of our tireless patriotism and right to exist,” said Bahnan. “As Armenians, every minute of our fight weighs heavier now more than ever, as it is vital to the sovereignty and future of Armenia. We march in unison to remind the world that we will never be silenced, and we are still here to protect, preserve and nurture our homeland.”

The rally continued all the way to the Turkish Consulate where the crowd resumed condemning Erdogan and Turkish perpetrators. Chants included “Get your hands off our lands,” “We will not be silenced” and “Stop toxic pan-Turkism” were heard throughout the bustling city as protesters made their way to their final destination—the United Nations Headquarters. At the UN, the group demanded justice and an end to US aid to Azerbaijan. “The protest displayed a sense of unity and strength from AYF members and Armenians in the NY/NJ community. It’s important for us to come together during these tough times to show support for our brothers and sisters in Armenia and Artsakh, as well as make our voices heard. We were successful in raising awareness and educating people about Azerbaijan’s attacks on Armenia and made it clear to the enemy that we will never be silenced,” said AYF NY “Hyortik” member Talar Hovsepian.