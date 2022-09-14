ANCA rallying Congressional condemnation of Azerbaijani aggression

WASHINGTON, DC – The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) continues to press for a strong Congressional response to Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia – welcoming more than two dozen US House and eight US Senate condemnations, a powerful Armenian Caucus call to hold Aliyev accountable, and the upcoming introduction by Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) of a resolution calling for a stop to all U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan.

“We’re gratified by the growing wave of bipartisan Congressional outrage over Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia,” said ANCA executive director Aram Hamparian, “We’re working to translate this energy into timely adoption of the Schiff Resolution and a complete statutory cut-off US military aid to Azerbaijan.”

In a statement issued yesterday on Azerbaijan’s latest attacks on Armenia, the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues co-chairs Congressman Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Jackie Speier (D-CA), David Valadao (R-CA) and Schiff stated: “We strongly condemn the escalation of hostilities by Azerbaijani forces in southern Armenia. Yet again, President Aliyev is employing the same deadly attacks on sovereign Armenian territory to seek justification for his continued hostility and assaults since the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War and to force Armenia to capitulate to his unreasonable territorial demands. World leaders should not stand idly by and make false equivocations between the two sides. There is only one aggressor in this conflict that must be stopped. We urge the Biden Administration to take immediate action to halt Azerbaijan’s aggressions and finally hold Aliyev accountable for his destabilizing actions.”

Congressman Schiff, who chairs the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, has announced that he will soon introduce a resolution in the US House “calling for Azerbaijan to immediately cease their attacks on Armenia and Artsakh, underscoring the importance of Armenia’s sovereignty, and demanding a full prohibition on US assistance to Azerbaijan.” Rep. Schiff stressed, “this latest violence cannot go unanswered – because until America truly demonstrates its support for the Armenian people, more innocent blood will be spilt.” Similar legislation is being considered on the Senate side as well.

The ANCA has issued a nationwide call to action, calling on President Biden and Congress to: 1) condemn Azerbaijan’s latest attack against Armenia; 2) zero-out all appropriations or authorizations of US aid to Azerbaijan; 3) enact statutory restrictions on US military aid to Baku; and 4) strike or significantly tighten the waiver provision of Section 907. Over 50,000 have already sent letters, called and tweeted the White House, their Senators and Representatives. Similar efforts have been launched by the network of Armenian National Committee offices worldwide.

Among the US Senators who have already publicly condemned Azerbaijan’s aggression are: Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and his colleagues on this panel, Senator Macro Rubio (R-FL), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Ed Markey (D-MA). Additional Senators denouncing Aliyev’s aggression are Gary Peters (D-MI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and Alex Padilla (D-CA).

U.S. Representatives on the record condemning Azerbaijan include the following: Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Tony Cardenas, (D-CA), Judy Chu (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), Katherine Clark (D-MA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Chrissy Houlihan (D-PA), Jim Langevin (D-RI), Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Susie Lee (D-NV), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Tom McClintock (D-CA), Grace Meng (D-NY), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Haley Stevens (D-MI), Dina Titus (D-NV), Lori Trahan (D-MA ), and David Valadao (R-CA)

At about 12:05 a.m. on September 13, Azerbaijani forces launched a heavy artillery attack using mortars and drones on Armenian military and civilian infrastructure in Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Artanish and Iskhanasar, located on Armenia’s eastern border with Azerbaijan. Over 100 Armenians have been confirmed killed and 80 injured during the ongoing Azerbaijani incursion into sovereign Armenia territory. The attack is the largest since the 2020 Turkey and Azerbaijan-led 44-day war against Artsakh and Armenia, which claimed over 5,000 Armenian lives.