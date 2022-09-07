AMAA awards scholarships to college students

PARAMUS, NJ – The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) awarded $232,500 in direct scholarship grants for the academic year 2022-2023 to 84 worthy students attending colleges and universities in the United States and Canada. 

The news was announced by John Cherkezian, chair of the AMAA’s Scholarship Committee. An additional $32,000 was also assigned for qualified university students in Armenia.

For over 50 years, the AMAA has helped thousands of college students with scholarships, thus lessening their financial burden and allowing them to better focus on their academic work and prepare for their future. Moreover, since its founding, the AMAA has supported the education of tens of thousands of Armenian students at all levels in the Near East, Europe, continental United States and Armenia. The AMAA also provides generous and abundant financial aid to schools and institutions of higher education in the Near East, including Haigazian University and the Near East School of Theology in Beirut.

The scholarships granted this year were provided from AMAA scholarship funds established over the years to support these deserving students. Students may request applications from the AMAA headquarters in Paramus, NJ beginning in January of each year. The deadline to submit applications for the 2023-2024 academic year is May 1, 2023.

 

