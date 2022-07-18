In Memory of Galust Antonian

Galust Antonian was born in New Julfa, an Armenian settlement in Isfahan, Iran. Father was not sure of the actual day of his birth as birthdays were not precisely recorded then. He joked that he was born when the cherry trees were blooming, so he set his birthday as May 1.



His mother Tarlan and father Tatevos named their son Galust, a traditional Armenian name meaning “holy ghost.” Galust had two older stepbrothers from his father’s first marriage. He was raised by his mother after his father died very early. He attended the local Armenian school where he learned English.



Since his youth in Isfahan as an altar boy, Galust had a strong Christian faith. He told us often that his faith granted him inner serenity, happiness and good fortune throughout his life as he perceived it. He believed his faith played a great part in his longevity.

Growing up, Galust enjoyed walking, swimming, biking and outdoor activities. His English improved considerably during WWII while working with American soldiers at the American Army Post Exchange in Abadan, Iran. He was good at math. As a teenager, he taught mathematics in elementary schools in Isfahan. His knowledge of English and mathematics was valuable while he was working as an accountant at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

In his early 30’s, Galust met a young assistant pharmacist named Ziazan Saroukhanian. Ziazan means “rainbow” in Armenian, and so Galust met the woman who would become the rainbow of his life and our mother. They were married on September 16, 1953 and started their life as newlyweds in Abadan, Iran. They had two daughters, Lida and Edna.



Galust’s job eventually took him to the Tehran headquarters of the oil company. He had many good memories of the time in Iran. He shared them with his children on many occasions. He had a fondness for spicy Iranian and Armenian foods. In Tehran, Galust and Ziazan enjoyed many years of happiness living close to their extended families and relatives. During our childhood, Father took the family to the NIOC country club where he taught us how to swim. He took his family to annual summer family vacations at Caspian Sea resorts.



Father retired from the NIOC after 27 years of service. With his faith as his guide, he emigrated to the United States with the family and settled in Queens, New York. Galust was grateful that he was able to support his family and provide for a stable home.

Galust and Ziazan moved to northern New Jersey after they both retired in the US. They were married for 67 years. Their family values, high moral standards and work ethic are ingrained in their children and grandchildren. We remember Father’s smile, his endless optimism and sensibility. During his final years, his sense of humor and kindness were appreciated by his caregivers. He enjoyed playing Scrabble and Bingo and watching Jeopardy. We are grateful for all the sacrifices Father made for our family and for bringing us to the United States. Galust lived to be 102 years young. We’ll love you always, Papa. Thank you for your boundless love for your family.



Galust is survived by his children Lida and husband James; Edna and husband Giuseppe; grandchildren Charlotte; Emily and husband Will; Andrew and David. He was predeceased by his wife Ziazan, his sister Angelle and his brother Andon.